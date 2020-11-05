January Regents Exams Cancelled

November 5, 2020

Normally required of anyone receiving a high school diploma in New York State, the Regents Exam scheduled for January 21st has been cancelled due to COVID concerns. Now all students have to do is pass the related course instead of taking the standardized test.

No decision has been made yet on other Regents dates for June and August, pending the state of the pandemic. The Department is considering modifications to the assessment requirements students must meet at the December meting of the Board of Regents.

“Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been the health and wellbeing of our students and educators,” said State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa in announcing the decision. “We determined the January Regents exams could not be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state given where the pandemic currently stands.”