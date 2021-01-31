Janet Morrison, 94

January 31, 2021

Janet Morrison, a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully January 30. She was 94.

Born in North Tarrytown on October 20, 1926, to Joseph and Helen Gonelly Duffy, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Good Counsel College in White Plains.

She married John A. Morrison on July 29, 1950 in St. Teresa’s Church in North Tarrytown. Mrs. Morrison became a full-time homemaker, raising her six children, which was what she truly loved doing. In later years, she returned to teaching and taught at Sleepy Hollow High School, evening business courses at Westchester Community College and for a while at Harriman College.

Seh is survived by John, her loving husband of 70 years; and her children Joan Bashant, Robert (Christine) Morrison, Eileen (James) House, Joseph Morrison, Brian (Nora) Morrison and Jeanne McComas. She was also a loving grandmother of 13 and is also survived by many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Duffy and sister Lorraine Ledford.

