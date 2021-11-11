Janet Freund, 88

November 11, 2021

Janet Freund, a resident of Tarrytown for 53 years, died Nov. 6, 2021 at the age of 88. Born in Yonkers on April 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Marinus and Olga Dichewich Freund.

Janet had a long and enjoyable career with Cognitronics Corporation in Stamford, Conn., where she retired as director of personnel.

Advertisement

She had been a very active member of the Elmsford Reformed Church. She was a longtime member of the Tarrytown Seniors and had served as their president. She enjoyed going out for dinner and had a standing date every Friday with her dear friend Lois Pohorenec.

Janet is survived by her loving sister Carol Caroll of Greenwich, Conn., her nephew Scott (Christie) Caroll, and his children Michael, Ava and Matthew. She was predeceased by her longtime and loving partner, Cliff Adler.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Coffey Funeral Home where services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Kensico Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to PBS Channel 13 www.thirteen.org, Greenwich Hospital giving.greenhosp.org, or Paralyzed Veterans of America www.pva.org.

Share the News!







