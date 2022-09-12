Advertisement
Janet Cole Crohn

September 12, 2022

Janet Cole Crohn, daughter of Alan and Helen Cole passed peacefully on Monday September 5, 2022 at age 94.

Janet was mother to Jeffrey Cole and Michael Herbert (deceased 1999). A lifelong Westchester resident and proud graduate of New Rochelle High School, Janet achieved her teaching degree from Wheelock College in Boston. She was employed by BOCES, Southern Westchester for 25 years and was a union leader. She passed on her love of teaching to not only her son Jeffrey, but also to her grandchildren. Her daughter-in- law Kathleen was also a lifelong teacher…..truly the family business!

Janet’s passion for teaching was surpassed by her selfless devotion to her son Michael. Born in 1956 with Familial Dysautonomia, Michael faced a lifetime of medical and other challenges, each met with success in no small part to his mother’s strength, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment.

Janet is survived by her son Jeffrey and daughter in-law-Kathleen, her two grandchildren Nolan and Leah (Ian Memhard) and her great granddaughter Matilda. She is also survived by her niece Bobbie Golani, nephew David Friedman, brother-in-law Sherman Friedman, their extended families and Michael’s partner Marion O’Neil. She leaves behind good friends and will especially miss her daily phone calls with her dear friend Paulette Pomerantz.

She was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Betty Desmond and Carol Friedman, and nephew Mark Friedman.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nana Green Quayson, her health care worker, who provided skillful care, companionship, and much love.

Funeral service is scheduled at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home 64 Ashford Ave Dobbs Ferry on Saturday September 10th at 12:45. Entombment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation at familialdysautonomia.org.

The family has requested that if you plan on attending, please test for Covid prior to arrival.

