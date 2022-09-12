Obituaries Janet Cole Crohn Published 4 hours ago4h ago • Bookmarks: 5 September 12, 2022 Janet Cole Crohn, daughter of Alan and Helen Cole passed peacefully on Monday September 5, 2022 at age 94. Janet was mother to Jeffrey Cole and Michael Herbert (deceased 1999). A lifelong Westchester resident and proud graduate of New Rochelle High School, Janet achieved her teaching degree from Wheelock College in Boston. She was employed by BOCES, Southern Westchester for 25 years and was a union leader. She passed on her love of teaching to not only her son Jeffrey, but also to her grandchildren. Her daughter-in- law Kathleen was also a lifelong teacher…..truly the family business! Janet’s passion for teaching was surpassed by her selfless devotion to her son Michael. Born in 1956 with Familial Dysautonomia, Michael faced a lifetime of medical and other challenges, each met with success in no small part to his mother’s strength, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment.Advertisement Janet is survived by her son Jeffrey and daughter in-law-Kathleen, her two grandchildren Nolan and Leah (Ian Memhard) and her great granddaughter Matilda. She is also survived by her niece Bobbie Golani, nephew David Friedman, brother-in-law Sherman Friedman, their extended families and Michael’s partner Marion O’Neil. She leaves behind good friends and will especially miss her daily phone calls with her dear friend Paulette Pomerantz. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters, Betty Desmond and Carol Friedman, and nephew Mark Friedman. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nana Green Quayson, her health care worker, who provided skillful care, companionship, and much love. Funeral service is scheduled at Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home 64 Ashford Ave Dobbs Ferry on Saturday September 10th at 12:45. Entombment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Familial Dysautonomia Foundation at familialdysautonomia.org. The family has requested that if you plan on attending, please test for Covid prior to arrival. Read or leave a comment on this story... Community News Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester September 10, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning... Read More Historic Rivertowns Irvington News Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker... Read More Health News West Nile Virus Is Back In The County September 9, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the... Read More Health News Demystifying Medicare September 9, 2022 Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from... Read More Community News Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns September 9, 2022 Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those... Read More Irvington News Rivertowns Sports Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction September 8, 2022 By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for... Read More Irvington News Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane September 7, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a... Read More Rivertowns Sports Tarrytown News Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season September 7, 2022 by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured... Read More Health News COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available September 7, 2022 To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,... Read More Community News Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless September 7, 2022 Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus... Read More 5 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint