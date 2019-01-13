Jan. 15 Plans for Bridge Demolition and Traffic Diversion Outlined

Following Friday’s announcement of plans to close the Mario Cuomo Bridge to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning, Tappan Zee Constructors has issued details of what roads and access points will be closed and when. Their advisory says:

“During the controlled demolition period, State Police will stop New York State Thruway traffic (I-87/I-287) approaching the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in both directions – between exits 11 (Nyack – South Nyack – US Route 9W) and 9 (Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow – Route 9) – at approximately 10 a.m. for at least 45 minutes. Significant delays are expected and motorists should avoid the area and take alternate routes on the day of the activity.

The traffic stop will be lifted after TZC determines that the area is safe to reopen to traffic.

Variable message signs on the Thruway and surrounding highways are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The controlled demolition utilizes charges to deliberately fail vertical members of the span, allowing the demolition team to safely lower the span eastward, away from the main navigation channel, using specialty marine salvage equipment. Marine salvage experts will then remove the material from the river during the following weeks. The steel will be recovered with the assistance of chains, previously laid on the riverbed.

Additional controlled demolition activities are not anticipated on the project.

TZC is working with federal, state, and local authorities and meeting with environmental stakeholders in connection with the operation. The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to establish a 2,500-ft. safety radius around the controlled demolition site during the operation. The Hudson River’s main navigation channel will temporarily be closed at 8:30 a.m. for approximately three hours. No residential areas are within the safety zone, and local residents are not anticipated to be affected. However, monitors placed in key locations in Westchester and Rockland counties will monitor any vibrations or air-blasts generated by the demolition.

More boater safety information, including the U.S. Coast Guard Notice to Mariners, a construction site map and GPS-tracked construction vessel locations, can be found at NewNYBridge.com/Boater.

TZC is also coordinating with Metro-North Railroad regarding trains on the Hudson Line. The latest schedule information can be found here.”