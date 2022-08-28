Advertisement
Obituaries

James Vieweg

August 27, 2022

James Vieweg, 41, formerly of Tarrytown died unexpectedly at his home in Hastings-on-Hudson on August 23, 2022. Born in Sleepy Hollow on January 13, 1981, he was the beloved son of Jacques and Joann Speight Vieweg. He was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School.

James, who was known as ‘Jimi Vee’ by family and friends, had a passion for music; especially playing his guitar. And he was the guitar player for the band Splitbolt. He could also be found working on his Camaro.

James is survived by his loving parents Jacques and Joann, his sister Jaclyn (Steve) Tierney and his fiancée Heidi Billowitz. Also surviving are his cherished nieces Skyler and Hailey, his aunts Marianne Vieweg, Judith Speight and Carol Speight and his uncle James Speight as well as many cousins.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday August 28 from 3PM to 7PM where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Burial will be private.   

