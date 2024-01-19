James Kaufman to Step Down as CEO of Abbott House

January 19, 2024

James Kaufman, President and CEO of Irvington-based Abbott House for the past 11 years, announced that he will retire, pending the appointment of a successor. “Kaufman has fostered a culture of excellence, diversity, and collaboration among the staff, board, and stakeholders,” the non-profit human services agency said in its announcement, “earning recognition and awards from various local and state organizations, plus an international CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) accreditation.”

Kaufman is credited with strengthening Abbott House’s financial sustainability, increasing its annual revenue from $40 million to $70 million, securing major grants, and navigating the agency through the challenges of the COVID pandemic.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made, ”Kaufman, said, “as I have always found joy and meaning in devoting my life to serving others. “From an early age, my family instilled in me the values of justice, compassion, and service, which led me to pursue a career that has taken me from the frontlines, where I provided direct support, to leadership roles, where I have had the opportunity to influence policies, programs, and practices that affect the lives of others.”

“James Kaufman is a visionary leader who has committed his entire career to improving the lives of people in need,” said Abbott House Board Chair Walter Montgomery. “Throughout the past 11 years, he has guided Abbott House with wisdom, compassion, and conviction, strengthening its position as one of the most esteemed human services agencies in the New York Metropolitan and Hudson Valley Region.”

A search committee for Kaufman’s successor has been formed under the chairmanship of Board Vice Chair Scott Richter and is expected to complete its task in the coming months.