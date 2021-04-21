Arts & Entertainment News & Events

Jacob Burns Film Center Set to Reopen April 30

April 21, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

 The Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville is set to reopen on Friday, April 30.

Tickets for the week of April 30 to May 6 will go on sale Monday, April 26 at noon as a Member Pre-Sale. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 27 at noon.
To start, only three ground floor theaters will be open, with two showtimes per day, per theater. For the first two weeks after the reopening, the theater will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Capacity in each theater will be limited, according to state guidelines.

As a result, the theater is encouraging patrons to buy tickets online. The theater does have a new outdoor box office window in operation to facilitate safe, socially distanced ticket sales.

On April 30, JBFM will be showing:

Nomadland (2020 107 min.)

Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road to explore a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, Nomadland features real nomads Linda May, Swankie, and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades on her journey through the vast landscape of the American West.

Limbo (2020 104 min.)

Limbo is a wry and poignant observation of the refugee experience, set on a fictional remote Scottish island where a group of new arrivals awaits the results of their asylum claims. It centers on Omar (Amir El-Masry), a young Syrian musician who is burdened by his grandfather’s oud, which he has carried all the way from his homeland.

The Human Voice (2020 30 min.)
A woman watches time passing next to the suitcases of her ex-lover (who is supposed to come pick them up, but never arrives), and a restless dog who doesn’t understand that his master has abandoned him.

Playing with: Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988 100 min.)

High atop one of Spain’s poshest penthouses, three women have come to the end of their mental ropes. Super-sexy Pepa (Carmen Maura) is forever teetering atop her skyscraper spikes as she obsesses over Iván (Fernando Guillén), the lover who just jilted her over an answering machine. Her neurotic best friend Candela (María Barranco) is seeking refuge at Pepa’s place because she recently realized her lover is a Shiite terrorist. And Iván’s ex-wife, Lucía (Julieta Serrano), was just released from a 20-year stint in a mental institution. They’re all mighty mad—in fact, they’re on the verge of a nervous breakdown—and one of them is poised to commit murder unless the other half-crazed femmes fatale can stop her!

(Opening May 7: The Truffle Hunters and Minari)

