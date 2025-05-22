IVAC Gets A Pair Of Brand New Ambulances

May 22, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

The Irvington Volunteer Ambulance Corps (IVAC) has a set of brand new wheels with which to rush sick or injured resdients to area hospitals. Built on Ford E-350 chassis subsequently fitted with the familiar ambulance box compartments by Life Line Ambulance Co. In Iowa, the two vehicles cost just a little over $200,000 apiece. That’s without any of the necessary equipment—radios, stretchers, oxygen and other medical supplies that IVAC must supply on its own. But in the world of specialized vehicles, IVAC believes it got a bargain because they ordered two at a time, and they ordered back in October 2022.

There are some bells and whistles, figuratively speaking: Each ambulance is equipped with a “Howler” siren with a low frequency speaker “that allows siren sounds to reach pedestrians and inside modern luxury vehicles more easily,” says IVAC Chief Lucas Isola. “This provides more safety for our crew and others on the road. Additionally, these ambulances contain modern LED lighting throughout and a 110-volt inverter which permits our crews to charge critical life-saving equipment.”

Typically, Isola says, an ambulance is good for seven to ten years of service but notes, “Our previous ambulances remained in service for about 26-28 years, but this caused a number of reliability issues and increased service costs. We care for our vehicles and expect to keep them close to the high end of the 10 years and perhaps longer.”

Perhaps the prospect of riding shotgun on a brand new vehicle will attract more volunteers to train up as IVAC EMTs. Currently, Chief Isola says, the roster is at 33. “Something closer to 50 would put us in an excellent place.”