IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal

August 16, 2022

The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore as director of facilities.

“I am confident that they will serve the school community well by continuing to advance District priorities and supporting our students’ growth and development,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison said.

Chickery is a compassionate and enthusiastic educational leader who has served as an assistant principal in the region for three years. Prior to becoming a school-level administrator, he was a teacher and instructional leader for 10 years in New York City.

Richard Pittore has worked in district for 26 years and serves as the middle and high school campus head custodian. He is an experienced facilities manager whose professionalism and knowledge will continue to guide the district toward providing outstanding learning environments that will support and enrich student experiences, while maintaining school buildings and grounds of which the community can be proud.

The two leaders were appointed during a board of education special meeting on Aug. 12. Chickery stepped into his new role on Aug. 15 and Pittore will step into his new position on Sept. 12.

