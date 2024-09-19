Community NewsGovernment & Politics It’s Your Money. Come And Get It Published 10 hours ago10h ago • Bookmarks: 12 Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's "unclaimed funds" web page September 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman– There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check, as Hastings resident Vivienne Heston did when she received a letter from County Legislator David Imamura last year, telling her that an unspecified amount of her money was being held in the state’s coffers. Was this another scam? Or legit? Turns out it was the real thing. While she missed a county-sponsored workshop held at the Hastings Public Library to assist residents in claiming money that had their name on it, she managed to successfully file a claim on the New York State Comptroller’s web site. “It was very easy to type in my name and submit a claim,” recalls Heston. “The refund came by check several weeks later.”Support our Sponsors Heston’s found money (around $200) wasn’t life-changing, like a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket, but it wasn’t peanuts either. Nor was the $38 and change in the name of Anna Cooper’s late husband. An Irvington resident, Cooper did make it down last December to the Hastings Public Library where Imamura and staffers from the county helped her log onto the unclaimed funds link of Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s web site. As she was leaving the building, she saw State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins—whose presence was a pretty good sign that this was an authorized operation. Weeks went by but she eventually got the check in the mail, reflecting what she described as “some kind of health insurance refund.” For details on that December 2023 workshop, check out The Hudson Independent’s article: https://thehudsonindependent.com/officials-hold-workshop-on-how-to-reclaim-lost-funds/. The scene at the December 2023 workshop at the Hastings Public Library (photo by Jeff Wilson for The Hudson Independent) According to the State Comptroller’s web site, New York State is sitting on some $19 billion in “lost money.” The retrieval process, according to the site, has so far in 2024 returned $364,805,622. Part of that is the result of an outreach campaign championed by Legislator Imamura, who says the state is still sitting on $480,000 owed to Westchester County residents alone. Imamura’s campaign to send letters to residents like Heston and Cooper in his Greenburgh district proved so successful that all 17 Westchester legislators as well as County Executive George Latimer decided to adopt it. “Westchester County Government is here to serve the people,” said Latimer. “I would like to thank New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, as well as my colleagues at the Board of Legislators, who are helping thousands of Westchester County families recover money that is owed to them.” Last week, some 65,000 county residents got letters telling them that their names were on DiNapoli’s list. The letters don’t specify how much money each recipient is due; that number is revealed only after the applicant proves his or her identity or, in the case of retrieving money owed to a deceased relative, supplies a copy of the death certificate, proof of residency or power of attorney. More often than not, the amounts are modest, but one resident so far hit a jackpot of more than $100,000. The monies are typically found in dormant accounts held by banks, corporations, insurance companies or the courts. They might be uncashed paychecks or expense reimbursements. Some of the money is taxable; some is not. Unless and until their rightful owners are identified, they are frozen outside the state’s coffers and thus fiscally useless. Check out the site: https://www.osc.ny.gov/unclaimed-funds. If you get stuck, there will be more workshops to help residents retrieve their money. Two were on September 19th: a morning session at the Somers library and an afternoon session at Cortlandt Town Hall. There will be others in October: Thursday, the 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Mamaroneck Town Hall; Wednesday, the 16th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Grinton I. Will Library, 1500 Central Park Avenue, Yonkers. On Thursday, November 7, one will be held at Greenburgh’s Theodore D. Young Community Center. On Tuesday, November 12, there will be a session at the White Plains Public Library. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Community NewsGovernment & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News An Invitation to Tarrytown Voters to Participate in an Election Year Focus Group September 10, 2024 The Hudson Independent is planning to convene a focus group of registered Tarrytown voters who could meet at a mutually convenient date and... Read More Greenburgh NewsTop News Greenburgh Community Mourning Loss of Women Killed in Crash September 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Greenburgh community is mourning the loss of the wife and daughter-in-law of town Councilman Francis Sheehan... Read More Community NewsGovernment & Politics It’s Your Money. Come And Get It September 19, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- There are plenty of schemes out there that offer free—or at least easy—money. One should always check,... Read More Community NewsDobbs Ferry NewsTop News A Re-Built Gould Park Is Ready To Play September 18, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- It was a transformation worth waiting for. Dobbs Ferry’s Gould Park was the scene of... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Seniors To Perform In Prestigious All-State Music Concerts September 17, 2024 Two Irvington High School seniors have been honored for their exceptional musical talents. Gabriella Brenner has been selected to perform... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington NewsLifestyles Bulldog Statues in Irvington Up for Auction September 17, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Bulldog Walking Gallery, this summer’s beloved public sculpture installation in the Village of Irvington, is now... Read More School News National Merit Semifinalists From Schools In The Rivertowns September 16, 2024 Ardsley (Ardsley High School): Leo Blank; Aarjav Brahmbhatt; Anhad Kataria. Dobbs Ferry (The Masters School): Lucas Camacho; Max Lovitt; Sien... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity NewsLifestyles Show & Tell September 16, 2024 SHOW & TELL: The secret life of objects By Krista Madsen– TIME FOR A GOOD DEATH So many of us became begrudging... Read More Irvington News Irvington Resident Named Executive Director Of Teacher Diversity Firm September 16, 2024 Following a nearly year-long extensive search, Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers (TSTT), one of the nation’s leading teacher diversity mentoring programs,... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Here Come The Candidate Debates September 15, 2024 By Barrett Seaman and Solace Church-- In an election year, autumn is debate season, leading off with a big one... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow’s Owen Dugan Named Knight-Hennessy Scholar At Stanford September 14, 2024 The 2024 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars at Stanford University includes Owen Dugan of Sleepy Hollow. Owen was selected as an emerging... Read More 12 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint