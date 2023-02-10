It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby

February 10, 2023

By Robert Kimmel–

Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ 16th Annual Duck Derby, set for Saturday, April 29th at Patriot’s Park. As many as 2,300 are prepared to race down Andres Brook in a series of heats, with prizes going to the adopters of winning ducks.

The Rotary’s Derby, combined with the Family YMCA Healthy Kids Day’s array of games, rides, entertainment, sports and crafts has become a fun-filled traditional event drawing thousands to Patriots Park. Activities begin at 11:00 a.m. and last to 3:00 p.m.

It was in 2008 when the Rotary and YMCA first collaborated to present the dual events together, and they have taken place in that manner ever since, attracting families with youngsters, and everyone else seeking excitement and amusement. Always present at the Derby are two Rotarians who are largely responsible for its existence. Mimi Godwin, who brought the Derby concept to the Club, and her early supporter, JoAnne Murray, will be hard to miss, garbed as they in large yellow duck costumes.

Tarrytown’s Fire Department was instrumental in figuring out a way to move the Andres Brook current fast enough to facilitate the races and the Hope Hose and Conqueror Companies remain throughout the duck races to make that happen. The Fire Department has also been on hand to provide food for the hungry. An array of food vendors will also be present to satisfy the appetites of those attending the festivities.

Two other Tarrytown groups have important roles in the event: the Village Recreation Department is responsible for cleaning up the park and stream prior to the festivities, and the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps is always on hand should its services be needed.

Each winner of each race heat (It’s expected there will be at least five) collects a prize. The heat winners then all compete in the grand finale, competing for a monetry prize, which in the past has awarded the winning duck’s adopter as much as $1,500.

Duck adoptions are now available through the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns’ website. Just click on the “Adopt a Duck” tab and you will be taken to the purchase site. A single duck can be adopted for $10. A “6-Quack” gets that many ducks for $50, and a “Tub-O-Ducks” offers 13 ducks for $100. Adoptions are also available at the Derby.

Organizations and businesses wishing to be listed as a Derby sponsor can contact the Rotary through its site (tarrytownrotary.org). They will be listed in a variety of promotional materials, both leading up to and at the event, depending on their level of sponsorship, Gold, silver and bronze sponsorships will be available up to February 17th. Copper sponsorships will remain available up to April 1. The Derby is one of the Rotary’s premier fund-raising events, with proceeds re-invested in the community through grants and scholarships.

The Y’s Healthy Kids Day is also an important means for The Family Y at Tarrytown to raise funds, both to put on the event and also support its many community programs. For $10.00, children ages three and up can participate in games, face-painting and crafts. Ticket bracelets can be purchased prior to the event at the YMCA’s website, https://www.ymcatarrytown.org/, for pick-up at the Y Ticket Table at the Route 9 entrance to the park, or on the day itself.