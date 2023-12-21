It’s The Holiday Season, So Light ‘Em Up

December 21, 2023

Forty-one times throughout 2023, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is lit up in various color schemes to celebrate public holidays. The month of December leads the pack in terms of these lighting occasions with seven, starting with December 7th (both Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and the first day of Hanukkah) and culminating on New Year’s Eve.

If you missed the recent meteor showers (most of which took place fleetingly in the middle of the night anyway), you can make up for it by keeping an eye on the bridge. As evident in these photos, there’s a lot of variety to keep you checking back.

In addition to the public lightings, the Thruway Authority is still open to requests for lighting in honor of someone or something of note. Last year, they approved some 50 such requests, including Irvington’s 150th anniversary as a village as well as a blue-and-yellow lighting arrangement as a display of support for Ukraine. Strictly private events, such as grandma’s birthday or a gender reveal party, are generally rejected.