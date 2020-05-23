It’s Official: Westchester Opens Tuesday, May 26

Determined by the state’s metrics to be in line to have the requisite number of contact tracers and having finally gotten below the required maximum number of hospital deaths, the Mid-Hudson Region, including Westchester has been given the go-ahead to enter Phase One of the reopening process starting this coming Tuesday.

That means manufacturing, wholesale supply and construction businesses can start back up again, along with curbside pick-up and drop-off for retail stores, farming, forestry and fishing.

The announcement came along with news that “only” 84 people in the state died from COVID-19 during the previous 24 hours—the lowest number since March 24 and a far cry from the peak of daily deaths at 799, which took place on April 7th. Of the 84 deaths on Friday, 62 were in hospitals, 22 in nursing homes.

Within the four rivertown villages of Dobbs Ferry, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 70.