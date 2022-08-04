Its Dam Condemned, Woodlands Lake Will Soon Disappear

August 4, 2022

By Barrett Seaman—

There was a time, during the warmer seasons, when one could sit out on the veranda of La Cantina Restaurant, just off the Saw Mill River Parkway, sipping a margarita and gazing out onto a bucolic lake nestled between the parkway and Ardsley’s V.E. Macy Park.

La Cantina, accessible only from the northbound lanes of the parkway, is long gone, however, its doors and windows boarded up and a 10-ft. chain link fence sealing off the pathway that leads down to and over the dam that created Woodlands Lake.

Soon, the dam and the lake it created will be gone. The Westchester County Department of Parks has determined that the dam is unstable and should be removed, leaving the Saw Mill River that provides the lake’s water to return to its natural state.

The department explored the option of repairing the dam, Commissioner Kathy O’Connor said, but the repair process itself would only result in reclassifying it as a Class C “high hazard” that would still pose a risk to the nearby Village of Ardsley. Removing a section of the dam, building a new pedestrian bridge, “reshaping the river” and planting indigenous plants and trees, would better protect wetlands upstream of the lake from flooding, and fish would be able to swim freely downstream towards its merger with the Hudson in downtown Yonkers.

Whether the absence of the dam would contribute to flooding along the river and the adjacent parkway south of Ardsley was a question posed by County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky, whose district includes that stretch of the Saw Mill where repeated flooding after strong rains has often shut down the parkway.

“I was assured that the stream would at worst be a wash (excuse the pun!) vis a vis the lake,” Shimsky wrote in an email. “Part of the problem is that the ‘lake’ is not really a lake, but a very shallow pond that would require regular dredging (a really difficult policy to implement with DEC regulations about dealing with the mud that’s dredged out) to be assured of a respectable amount of capacity.”

“By removing the dam, the potential for water cresting from the lake during flood events is taken away,” explained Peter Tartaglia, First Deputy Commissioner of the county’s Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department. “For larger storms the river will spill out until reaching the eastern spillway section which will be lowered as of the project.”

The removal process has already begun. It will cost the county $4.9 million and will last 12 to 14 months, closing off the South County Trailway, a popular bicycle route that has been one of the only ways left to get close to Woodlands Lake. The turnoff from the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway into the parking lot that had been for the restaurant will also be closed, except for emergencies.

Occasionally, there are stories about plans to re-occupy the old La Cantina, but then they fade. Part of the setting’s allure was the picturesque lake, but that too will soon be gone.

