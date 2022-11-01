Community NewsHalloween It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 8 Crowds as far as a ten-foot pumpkin could see November 1, 2022 By Barrett Seaman– After two barren, pandemic-shrouded years, Tarrytown’s annual Halloween Parade returned in fantastic, if frightening form. There were 45 separate participating groups from around the tri-state area, including 15 floats, seven of which were the product of individual neighborhoods. Thirteen bands, including one from Sleepy Hollow High School, blared their way down Broadway onto Main Street as dusk brought eerie shadows onto the passing groups. There were scout troops and pre-K school groups, swamp people and ghostbusters, witches galore—and of course the Headless Horseman. Most of all, there were people packed five and six deep all along the parade route. The crowd was estimated at 12,000, which is only a few hundred more than the entire population of Tarrytown.Advertisement There were some minor traffic snarls caused by drives who apparently didn’t get the memo about street closures, but “overall,” says Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbalet, “everything went very smoothly.” While some would argue that every one of the hundreds of marchers deserved a prize, the parade powers-that-be followed tradition and awarded just six prizes. The categories and the winners (with photos by Margaret Fox): Best Neighborhood Float: The Wildey Street Swamp People Best Float Ghostbusters Best in Show The cast of The Addams Family from the Music Hall Best Group Ladies of the Season Best Adult The four witches Editor’s note: the winner of the Best Child category escaped before being caught on camera. A handsome ransom will be paid to the reader who can produce a photo of the child in a pie box. Read or leave a comment on this story... Irvington NewsSchool NewsTop News Debate Continues Over Irvington Football Team 9/11 Flag Tribute November 1, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- It’s been more than seven weeks since the Irvington High School varsity football team ran onto the... Read More Community NewsHalloween It’s Baaack!! Tarrytown’s Halloween Parade Reaches New Heights November 1, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- After two barren, pandemic-shrouded years, Tarrytown’s annual Halloween Parade returned in fantastic, if frightening form. There were... Read More Community NewsRivertowns Real EstateSleepy Hollow News Riverfront Promenade at Edge-on-Hudson Now Open to the Public November 1, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— A significant piece of the 100-acre Edge-on-Hudson mosaic fell into place on Halloween day, as officials led... Read More Government & PoliticsTop NewsWestchester News Multi-Agency Task Force Brings Down Burglary Ring Targeting Asian-Americans October 30, 2022 By Jeff Wilson-- It took more than one police department to catch these crooks – a lot more. Teamwork is... Read More Historic RivertownsIrvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School History Teacher’s Essay Published in Scholarly Collection October 27, 2022 Dr. Erik Weiselberg, Village of Irvington historian, principal historian of Revolutionary Westchester 250 and a social studies teacher at Irvington High... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington NewsTop News Irvington Affordable Housing Project Dead October 26, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Wilder Balter Properties, the Chappaqua-based developer with a long and successful record of building and managing affordable... Read More School News Corporations Doing Good October 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- On a bright October morning, the first wave of what by day’s end will be 200 school... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News From Housecalls to Hospitals: The Historical Society’s New Exhibit on Healthcare in The Tarrytowns October 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The history of healthcare in the Tarrytowns is long on caring by beloved individual physicians but until... Read More Arts & EntertainmentHistoric Rivertowns The Revolution Comes (Back) To Tarrytown October 22, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— Those who stepped into Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Saturday, October 22, stepped back in time. The riverside... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Main Street School Students Mark Unity Day October 22, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Fourth and fifth grade students from Main Street School in Irvington marked Unity Day on Oct. 19... Read More 8 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint