Dobbs Ferry News

It’s All Pelvic Floor

Ronit Sukenick, DPT (center holding scissors) marks the opening of her new clinic
December 13, 2023

The old brewery at 145 Palisades Street in Dobbs Ferry continues to fill out with an eclectic mix of businesses, services and artists’ studios. The latest tenant, Foundations Physical Therapy, founded in 2016 by Ronit Sukenick, a certified Doctor of Physical Therapy, has a very specific mission. “It’s all pelvic floor,” says Sukenick.

With three experienced specialists, FPT treats a range of orthopedic issues sourced in the pelvic area—not just women, but also men and children who are “suffering from a wide variety of pelvic dysfunction and pain.”

“Navigating pelvic floor dysfunction and pelvic pain can be a difficult and often frustrating process – a frustration I know first-hand,” says Sukenick. During her own pregnancy, she developed pelvic symphysis separation, in which the pelvic joint, which normally separates to accommodate the fetus, expands beyond the point of return. Through targeted physical therapy, she was able to recover without resorting to surgery.“We see far too many patients who have spent years searching for relief,” she says, “never knowing that pelvic PT could help.”

The clinic is on the third floor of the Palisades building, accessible by elevator as well as stairs. Those interested can learn more by visiting www.foundations-pt.com.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

