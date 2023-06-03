Sponsor
Dobbs Ferry News

It’s All Going To The Dogs

County Legislator David Imamura presents a proclamation to owner Tanya Kirsten and her husband
June 3, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

At the top of Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry, surrounded by restaurants, gift shops and salons is a new store that defies description—at least a brief one. Three Dogs Artisan Collective is a book store, except the books aren’t for sale; they’re free (in hopes that takers will in turn leave a donation). It’s an art gallery in which all the art, whether paintings or sculptures, centers around dogs. It is a gift shop, where all the items, e.g. “Grounds & Hounds” Coffee (“Every Cup Helps a Pup”) are canine-oriented.

The vision for Three Dogs Artisan Collective, according to Tanya Kersten, whose family owns and runs the shop, “is to create a space for human connection of dog lovers in the Rivertowns Community.” Ten percent of its revenues is donated to Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford, whose goal is to “rescue [dogs] one by one until there are none.”

The artwork on display is all the work of local artists and artisans, many of whom normally sell their work on the arts and crafts web site, Etsy. Their work on display in Dobbs Ferry goes to Paws Crossed.

Needless to say, the books are about dogs but range in readership categories from children’s books to novels.  While they are free to customers, donations of other dog-related books are welcome.

A couple of beneficiaries

Dobbs Ferry, like all the rivertowns, is keen on attracting and keeping new businesses, so the ribbon-cutting for Three Dogs Artisan drew considerable support from the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce, the village and Westchester County. Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, representing the state, was there, as were members of the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees. County Legislator David Imamura presented Tanya Kersten with a Proclamation that makes June 10 Three Dogs Artisan Day in perpetuity. On the 10th itself, the big neon sign atop the County Center will flash the store’s name throughout the day.

Three Dogs Artisan Collective

Art Gallery and Store

10 Cedar St, Dobbs Ferry, NY

Read or leave a comment on this story...

