ITAV10591 for June

June 7, 2023
Smoke and Ash Cloud from Canada Prompts Local Governments to Issue Safety Measures
June 7, 2023
This story has been updated--and may well be again. By Barrett Seaman-- What began as a light mist in the...Read More
Irivington Junior Maxwell Ma Takes Third Place at ScienceAwards
June 6, 2023
Irvington High School Junior Science research student Maxwell Ma won a grand prize award at the Westchester Science and Engineering...Read More
Scenes From The Tarrytown Street Fair
June 5, 2023
The day was brisk but dry, trending toward warm under the afternoon sun. Thousands--the Chamber of Commerce estimated 7,000--made their...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby and YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Return to Patriots Park
June 5, 2023
By Robert Kimmel-- Patriots Park’s is expected to be packed with people this coming Sunday, June 11, drawn there by...Read More
Girls Night Out
June 4, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It was unseasonably chilly to be camping out in the woods but a lot more comfortable than...Read More
A Ketamine Clinic Opens in Westchester
June 4, 2023
By Shana Liebman-- After eleven years operating two clinics (in Long Island and Manhattan), NY Ketamine Infusions has come to...Read More
Members of Sleepy Hollow High’s Class of ’73 Gather Fifty Years Later
June 4, 2023
A lot can change in 50 years, which is one good reason why reunion organizers made name tags with photos...Read More
It’s All Going To The Dogs
June 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— At the top of Cedar Street in Dobbs Ferry, surrounded by restaurants, gift shops and salons is...Read More
New Art Installation Celebrates Irvington’s Mascot
June 1, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo-- Bulldogs have long been the mascot of the Village of Irvington school district, signifying strength and courage,...Read More
