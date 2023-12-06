ITAV10591 December Calendar

Sponsor
December 6, 2023

December 6, 2023
New Early Learning Center Provides Tarrytown’s Y With a Permanent Home

December 6, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- After two-and-a-half peripatetic years following the sale of its iconic building on Main Street, Tarrytown’s Family YMCA...
Tarrytown Seniors Got A Brand New Bus

December 6, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- It’s FRONTRUNNER, built by New England Wheels. It looks like a regular van, except it rides lower...
County Executive Latimer Announces Primary Run Against 16th District Rep. Jamaal Bowman

December 5, 2023
  This Story Has Been Updated By Barrett Seaman-- Speculation about Westchester County Executive George Latimer taking on Jamaal Bowman...
Jon Siegel Sworn In As Irvington Mayor

December 5, 2023
Jonathan Siegel, business executive, lawyer and last before Brian C. Smith to serve as Mayor of Irvington, was sworn in...
Trustees Sworn-in for New Terms in Tarrytown

December 5, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees held its annual reorganization meeting Monday night with a slew of reappointments...
Party of One

December 4, 2023
PARTY OF ONE: Living and Dying Alone By Krista Madsen– In recent weeks, I’ve been examining loneliness—the epidemic and it’s new New York ambassador...
Officials Hold Workshop On How To Reclaim Lost Funds

December 4, 2023
By Jeff Wilson-- Government for the people was on full display Saturday afternoon, December 2 at the Hastings-on-Hudson Public Library....
The Power of Passion

December 3, 2023
State Assemblywoman MJ Shimsky was so impressed by the passion with which 10-year-old Colin Ricker described the effect his visit...
Villages Launch Seasonal Festivities In A Burst Of Light

December 3, 2023
By Barrett Seaman-- Black Friday may have been the start of the commercial side of the holidays, but the first...
