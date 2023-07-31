ITAV10591 August Events

By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza in Tarrytown has some obstacles to overcome....Read More
July 31, 2023
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Programs (Teens/Tweens)
July 31, 2023
Teen/Tween Programs August 2023 Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All Together Now, and...Read More
Barbie Rorschach
July 30, 2023
BARBIE RORSCHACH: The plastic doll means whatever you want it to By Krista Madsen– Arguably there’s nothing that hasn’t already been said...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Spiro Vacates Longtime Seat
July 27, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees is down to six members after Sandra Spiro served her last...Read More
Patriots FC Girls Soccer Team Wins National Championship
July 27, 2023
By Tom Pedulla- Unbelievable. How else to describe the magical ride enjoyed by Irvington’s Amanda Berry, Claire Friedlander, Kaitlyn Krieger...Read More
Residents Voice Opinions on Future of Kingsland Point Park
July 25, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo---- Approximately 100 local residents attended an outdoor public hearing July 22 on the future of Kingsland Point...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Police Chief Advises Residents About Car Break-Ins
July 24, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- Sleepy Hollow residents are being advised to protect their vehicles from criminals following recent incidents of thefts....Read More
Scorched Earth, Wet Bulb
July 23, 2023
SCORCHED EARTH, WET BULB: When the whole hot world becomes a new kind of Death Valley By Krista Madsen– Death Valley hit...Read More
Hudson Valley Shakespeare’s New Home: A Promising Work in Progress
July 22, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— It’s a trek from the rivertowns—45 minutes by car, but if you like your Shakespeare contemporized and...Read More
