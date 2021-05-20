It Takes A Village (ITAV) Monthly Newsletter for May

By Brianna Staudt and Rick Pezzullo Voters overwhelmingly approved the 2021-22 school budgets yesterday proposed by Dobbs Ferry public schools,...Read More
May 20, 2021
Irvington Theater Launches ‘Sunset Cinema’ Outdoor Summer Film Series
May 19, 2021
by Brad Ogden – After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome back patrons...Read More
Duffy Appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and HR in Irvington
May 18, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Dr. Gail Duffy has been appointed Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources in the Irvington School...Read More
Announcing Season Two of Chef in Residence at Stone Barns
May 18, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Season Two of the Chef in Residence at Stone Barns program, a collaboration with Blue Hill Restaurant,...Read More
Fred Astaire Studios Resumes Practice Parties after 15-Month Hiatus
May 18, 2021
By Alexander Roberts--- In another sign of economic progress as the COVID-19 pandemic eases, Fred Astaire Dance Studios resumed their...Read More
Westchester’s Supplement Superhero
May 17, 2021
How a Scarsdale doctor became one of the nation’s leading vitamin watchdogs By Sue Treiman-- On a quiet block in...Read More
Voter’s Guide: School Budgets, Board of Education Trustees Election Tuesday
May 17, 2021
By Brianna Staudt--- Residents will vote to pass or reject 2021-22 school district budgets and elect board of education trustees...Read More
Tarrytown Poised to Close Main Street For Dining On 12 Saturday Nights—And Maybe Approve Parklets
May 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— At their May 17 Board meeting, Tarrytown Trustees are expected to approve the closure of Main Street...Read More
Playa Bowls Grand Opening Saturday, May 15 in Tarrytown
May 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel--- “Welcome to Pineapple Land” On Main Street, where customers can enjoy a dizzying variety of superfruit bowls...Read More
Lacrosse Fundraiser in Dobbs Ferry to Benefit Boy with Rare Disease
May 14, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A lacrosse game fundraiser to benefit an 11-year-old Dobbs Ferry boy who suffers from a rare and...Read More