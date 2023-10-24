Sponsor
It Takes a Village 10591

October 23, 2023

Dobbs Ferry Library Adult Programs November 2023

October 27, 2023
Adult Programs November 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will be...
November Movies at Warner Library

October 27, 2023
Wednesday Movie Matinees at 2 pm on the third floor November 1/ Asteroid City Following a writer on his world...
November Calendar for Irvington Senior Center

October 26, 2023
Friends of the Irvington Library – October Book Sale

October 25, 2023
  The October Book Sale is OPEN!  Hours are:       Thursday, October 26 from 10 am – 8...
It Takes a Village 10591

October 23, 2023
Memento Mori

October 23, 2023
MEMENTO MORI: Last words and posthumous portraits By Krista Madsen– “Remember you must die” This is the translation of memento mori from the Latin....
New “Earth Friendly” wine shop opens in Irvington

October 22, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Well-known in her native Tarrytown as an environmentalist, Rachel Tieger also knows her wines. After a 26-year...
Public Hearing Slated Monday for Apartment Plan Near Tarrytown Train Station

October 20, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- A public hearing on a multi-family rental project proposed at 29 South Depot Plaza is scheduled to...
Northwell Docs—And Their Patients—Extol the Virtues of New Breast Reconstruction Techniques

October 20, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--      Scores of hopeful women filled the ballroom at Mount Kisco’s MTK Hotel on October 17 for...
Piccola’s Grand New Opening

October 19, 2023
They were all there--the mayor, the new village administrator the state assemblywoman, candidates for local office and even the County...
