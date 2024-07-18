Is This Intersection Too Dangerous?

July 18, 2024

In recent weeks some residents have expressed concerns about safety at the intersection of Mountain Road and Saw Mill River Parkway. Any safety improvements will require NYS Department of Transportation involvement.

I’m writing to you to ask your thoughts about this location. What experiences have you had at this location? What safety improvements would you endorse? Do you think the exit should be eliminated?

I’d like to hear your thoughts which will be shared with state officials. The following is an e mail with photos that I received from a resident. It’s important that safety concerns be addressed.

