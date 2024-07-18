Is This Intersection Too Dangerous?

By Barrett Seaman-- In January, after the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) transferred ownership of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station to Yonkers...Read More
July 18, 2024
In recent weeks some residents have expressed concerns about safety at the intersection of Mountain Road and Saw Mill River Parkway. Any safety improvements will require NYS Department of Transportation involvement.
I’m writing to you to ask your thoughts about this location. What experiences have you had at this location? What safety improvements would you endorse? Do you think the exit should be eliminated?
I’d like to hear your thoughts which will be shared with state officials. The following is an e mail with photos that I received from a resident. It’s important that safety concerns be addressed.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
Talking Heads Jerry Harrison And Adrian Belew Bring ‘Remain in Light’ Retrospective To Music Hall
July 17, 2024
By W.B. King-- On the heels of a nearly five-year run with the proto-punk band the Modern Lovers that penned...Read More
Gould Park Improvements in Dobbs Ferry Nearing Completion
July 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Improvements to Gould Park in Dobbs Ferry are expected to be completed this summer. During an appearance...Read More
Phelps Earns Pediatric Emergency Readiness Designation
July 17, 2024
Phelps Hospital, part of Northwell Health, is the first and only emergency department in Westchester County to be recognized by...Read More
Irvington School Music Educators Are Prize Winners
July 17, 2024
This story is from the Rivertowns Current. To read the full story go to: https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com by Kris DiLorenzo-- This...Read More
Northeast Ramp on H-Bridge in Tarrytown Closed for Repairs
July 17, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Due to a failed inspection of a portion of the Tarrytown H-Bridge, an emergency repair is underway,...Read More
Church of the Magdalene Celebrates 130 Years of Worship With Special Masses
July 16, 2024
By W.B. King-- Billing itself as a “welcoming parish,” Church of the Magdalene, located in Pocantico Hills, is hosting several...Read More
Brainstorm
July 14, 2024
BRAINSTORM: Turning myself Inside Out twice By Krista Madsen– I’ve lost my marbles. The thought pinballed my mind as my daughters and...Read More
Mike Lawler Pays A Visit To Tarrytown
July 13, 2024
By Solace Church-- Blending the traditional constituent services session used by most elected officials with his re-election effort, 17th District...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Honors “Chick” Galella with a Stone-Mounted Plaque
July 13, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- Scores of friends, family and officials gathered under iffy skies Saturday morning, July 13th, to honor Sleepy...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.