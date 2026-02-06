Support our Sponsors
Irvington News

IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

Matthiessen Park
February 6, 2026

Day Camp Staff

The following opportunities are available:
Specialist- minimum age: 22
House Director- minimum age: 21
Counselor- minimum age: 16
Camp Dates: July 6th-August 7th at Dows Lane
Click here to download the Day Camp Staff application
TEENSCAPE Travel & Sports Camp Counselor 

Must be at least a graduating high school senior- class of 2026 (current college student preferred)
Must be available to work June 29th-August 7th, Mon-Fri
Lifeguard and CPR Certs are a plus but not required
Applications due by February 27, 2026
More info: Angela Thornton (athornton@irvingtonny.gov) / Mike DiNardo (mdinardo@irvingtonny.gov).
Click here to download the TEENSCAPE staff application.

Masters Boys B-Ball Winning “Together”

February 6, 2026
By Tom Pedulla--    The Masters School is building something special in boys’ basketball under head coach Joey Kuhl. The...
Hudson River Plunges for Charity Scheduled Saturday

February 6, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the frigid temperatures forecast for the weekend, two charity plunges into the Hudson River to benefit...
IrvingtonSummer Camp Employment Opportunities

February 6, 2026
Day Camp Staff The following opportunities are available: Specialist- minimum age: 22 House Director- minimum age: 21 Counselor- minimum age:...
ANNOUNCING VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ON VILLAGE BOARDS, COMMISSIONS, AND COMMITTEES

February 5, 2026
Irvington has a long-standing tradition of volunteerism and civic engagement. The Village of Irvington Mayor and Board of Trustees invites...
Puberty in Hiding

February 1, 2026
PUBERTY IN HIDING: When normal things happen under extraordinary circumstances By Krista Madsen Of all the news you can punch a wall...
Irvington High Senior Receives National Writing Nomination

January 29, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School senior Josh Greenbarg has earned national recognition for his writing, receiving a Scholastic Gold...
GILT Launches Third Annual Environmental Grant Program

January 28, 2026
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2026 Community Grant Program this week.  In this, the third year...
First Place, Last Pickle

January 28, 2026
FIRST PLACE, LAST PICKLE: Don't touch that trophy By Krista Madsen I desperately require some comic relief. Mind you, I like my...
Medical Advice During A Snowstorm

January 25, 2026
It's dangerous out there, as anyone who has ventured out of the house in the last day--and it's not going...
Ardsley Senior Named Finalist in National Science Contest

January 25, 2026
By Rick Pezzullo---  An Ardsley High School senior has been named one of the top 40 finalists in the nation’s...
