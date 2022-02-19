Irvington’s Young Police Chief Marks His First Year on the Job

February 19, 2022

By Barrett Seaman–

It isn’t often that a local police chief starts his job with as detailed a set of marching orders as Irvington’s Chief Francis (Frank) Pignatelli was handed a year ago this week.

Sworn in on February 18th 2021 to succeed retiring Chief Michael Cerone, Pignatelli, then only 34, would soon be handed a copy of the newly-adopted “Plan for Reform and Reimagining of the Irvington Police Department,” mandated in 2020 by former Governor Cuomo for every municipality in the state. The Irvington report contained 56 recommendations ranging from improving the department’s web site to implementing protocols designed to encourage cops to intervene when a fellow officer steps out of line.

Advertisement



Fortunately, Chief Pignatelli was more than familiar with the recommendations, as he was one of 29 committee members who crafted them. Others represented the Board of Trustees and various cohorts of Irvington’s population. “I had a fair amount of knowledge of what the recommendations were going to end up looking like,” he recalls. “That set the plate for me moving into this position in terms of having a heads-up on what was going to be in the report.”

Foreknowledge in and of itself didn’t make the task any less daunting, though there were examples of “low-hanging fruit” that could be addressed quickly. Revamping the web site to make it more accessible to the public was one. The names of the department’s 23 officers were listed, and a mechanism for filing a complaint (or a compliment) was created. “Citizens with a complaint no longer have to come to headquarters to file that complaint,” says the Chief. “They can do it online. People who might not necessarily feel comfortable filing a complaint now have the opportunity to express their opinions and concerns anonymously and not worry about retaliation.”

The complaint page so far remains empty,’ he says, but there have been three or four compliments. If and when complaints are registered, says Pignatelli, “I know a lot of people view complaints as burdensome, but I use then as an opportunity to learn and grow. If we’re not doing something right, we have to adjust and change it, and if we are doing it right, maybe we have to do more to educate people about how we do things.”

Other recommendations were not as easy to fulfill. Three are aimed squarely at public perceptions of the department and reflect nationwide concerns about police abuse of power and racial bias. While a survey of citizens indicated general satisfaction with Irvington police (nearly two-thirds expressed approval), there have been incidents of what was perceived as overly aggressive police behavior.

One counter measure has been adoption of a program developed at the Georgetown University Law Center known by its acronym ABLE, for Active Bystander for Law Enforcement. Its purpose is to encourage officers to intervene if they see a colleague abusing his or her authority while interacting with the public. The program involves significant training. Pignatelli says everyone in the department has now participated but that measuring its effectiveness is problematic because there is no reporting requirement if the situation is defused. “It might be happening,” allows the Chief. “We’re just not aware of it.”

A second measure adopted is the deployment of body cameras on all officers, which was completed last fall. “We haven’t had any issues,” says Pignatelli. “They’re working as they should.” Members of the force are trained to turn them on when responding to a complaint, a call for police assistance or in a traffic stop. New programming being installed in the system will turn bodycams on automatically whenever an officer draws a weapon. Pignatelli says his officers have gotten used to uploading and logging the video evidence

A third area the reform committee targeted was a need for more data collection that would shed light on patterns of traffic stops, for example. There has been a lingering perception in the village that an inordinate number of traffic stops involve black or brown drivers. To test that, the department now notes the race of any driver that has been issued a summons. If there is no summons, however, race is not noted, as the paperwork resulting from a stop would generate a police record when no crime has been committed. “As much as I want to get that data,” says Pignatelli, “we have to figure out a better way of collecting it” without blotting someone’s record unnecessarily.

Another change Pignatelli is working to manage is the introduction of the so-called 911 diversion system that seeks to add mental health experts to the list of response options open to 911 dispatchers. Training for dispatchers in ways to discern whether to assign an emergency to police, medical, fire or mental health therapists is ongoing at the county level but likely beyond the capacity of a village police department. “It’s something that we’re going to embrace and use as an additional tool,” says the Chief. “We’ve used similar functions in the past, where we’ve called in crisis teams to help with emotionally disturbed people.” That said, he acknowledges that emergency situations involving domestic violence or drug abuse seldom call for just a therapist. “More frequently, there is a police element to it,” he observes. “If we’re there, it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s a criminal element. In the past we have responded to everything,…because we’re here 24/7.”

Pignatelli, who lives in LaGrange in Dutchess County and commutes 55 minutes each way, admits that “I feel like I spend more time here than I do at home.”

He also admits that he is young for a police chief—even in a small village like Irvington. He was still in his mid-twenties when he was promoted to Police Sergeant and says he expected to get some pushback for his youth and inexperience then, but it didn’t come. That may have been—and may be now—because he follows a simple management philosophy: “I say I don’t ask anyone to do something I wouldn’t do myself.”

It might also be because he has packed a lot into his 15 years as a cop. He’s earned a Masters degree in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. He has been a member of the Greenburgh S.W.A.T. unit, where he was awarded a Medal of Valor for rescuing a fellow officer while under fire.

As the face of the department, Pignatelli can expect to face some heat if and when a controversy involving his officers arises. So far, a year into the job, it has not. In mid-January, he was the sole item on the Board of Trustees’ work session agenda in which he updated members on progress in implementing the reform committee’s recommendations. About the toughest question he got was whether he had all the resources he needed to get the job done. That’s the kind of question a police chief likes to hear.

Share the News!