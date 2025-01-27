Irvington’s Raimondo Achieves Goal of Scoring 1,000 Points

January 26, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

Irvington point guard Alyson Raimondo set a goal early in her high school career that few would dare to dream of. She wanted to score 1,000 points as a member of the Bulldogs.

For most players, that target would have been unrealistic. Not for Raimondo. She intercepted a pass during a recent game against Croton-Harmon and converted that opportunity into a basket that allowed her to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

Support our Sponsors

Raimondo felt an equal measure of elation and relief. “It’s just something I always wanted, so to finally get it feels really good,” she said. “I finally got what I wanted.”

Coach Gina Maher offered the highest praise for her senior captain, using the word “amazing” to describe her career.

“She’s been on the team for four years and she’s been an integral part of the team for four years,” Maher noted. “She’s always known what her role is. There were times when she was a younger player when the team was not as dependent on her as it is now.”

Irvington’s dependence on Raimondo increased as she continued to develop her offensive game. “I found new ways to score,” she said. “I’ve been working on my shot, so that’s improved, and I’ve been driving to the basket more. I’ve learned a lot these last few years.”

Raimondo puts in the time necessary to excel. “She’s the hardest worker we have,” said fellow senior Annie McFeetors. “Her work ethic motivates everyone else to do well.”

On the court, she elevates her teammates. She sees the floor well, allowing her to spot open teammates and put them in position to score. Off the court, she does everything she can to keep spirit high.

“She takes care of kids. If she sees something bothering one of the girls, she’ll go out of her way to make sure things are all right,” Maher said. “It’s about basketball, but also about being a good human being.”

Raimondo treasures the bonds she has created during her four years. She understands it is not like that everywhere. “We’re all so close. We are really like family. We spend so much time together,” she said. “Being there for each other helps us off the court and on the court.”

If there is a void in Raimondo’s Irvington career, it has been the inability of the Bulldogs to advance to the Westchester County Center in the playoffs. There was no opportunity when she was a freshman due to the pandemic. But each of the last two years brought a measure of disappointment, given the lofty expectations that always surround the program.

“I hope we get to the County Center. It would be an amazing opportunity for all of us. It’s such a cool place to play,” she said. “I think we could get there if we keep working the way we are and keep growing, We’re a young team, but we’re really athletic and fast.”

While Raimondo looks forward to the rest of the season and a bid for All-Section honors for the third consecutive year, she also is turning her attention to her future. She is an excellent student and expects to play at the Division 3 level because she believes that will afford her the best opportunity to balance athletics and academics.

Wherever she decides to attend, she is sure to lift that program with her leadership and talent.