Irvington’s New Village Administrator Named

July 20, 2025

The Village of Irvington is pleased to announce that Charles Hessler has been selected as the new Village Administrator, effective October 18, 2025. Mr. Hessler will be replacing Larry Schopfer who will be retiring after serving the Village of Irvington as Village Administrator and prior to that as Village Clerk Treasurer for a total of nearly 33 years.

The Village Board reviewed resumes from fourteen candidates and interviewed six highly qualified and experienced professionals. A second round of interviews was conducted by the Village Board with three finalist candidates and multiple references were contacted for each candidate before a selection was made.

Following a six-week transition period commencing in early September 2025, Mr. Hessler will be responsible for the daily operations of the Village and Village Departments, including oversight of 65 full-time employees and 70 part-time employees.

His background includes experience as Assistant Village Manager for the Village of Scarsdale, NY, Confidential Secretary to the Village Manager of Ardsley, NY and Senior Institutional Reporting Analyst, Pace University.

Mr. Hessler received a Master of Public Administration, State and Local Management, from American University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College. He is also President of the Westchester Municipal Administrators Association.

Mayor Jonathan Siegel and the members of the Village Board of Trustees look forward to working with Mr. Hessler and thank Mr. Schopfer for his longstanding service to the Village of Irvington.