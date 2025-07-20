Support our Sponsors
Back to school advertising at The Hudson Independent
Government & Politics
Irvington News

Irvington’s New Village Administrator Named

• Bookmarks: 23

Irvington Town Hall on Main Street in Irvington, NY.
Irvington's village hall
July 20, 2025

The Village of Irvington is pleased to announce that Charles Hessler has been selected as the new Village Administrator, effective October 18, 2025. Mr. Hessler will be replacing Larry Schopfer who will be retiring after serving the Village of Irvington as Village Administrator and prior to that as Village Clerk Treasurer for a total of nearly 33 years.

The Village Board reviewed resumes from fourteen candidates and interviewed six highly qualified and experienced professionals. A second round of interviews was conducted by the Village Board with three finalist candidates and multiple references were contacted for each candidate before a selection was made.

Following a six-week transition period commencing in early September 2025, Mr. Hessler will be responsible for the daily operations of the Village and Village Departments, including oversight of 65 full-time employees and 70 part-time employees.

Support our Sponsors
La Catena Restaurant - Ardsley, New York

His background includes experience as Assistant Village Manager for the Village of Scarsdale, NY, Confidential Secretary to the Village Manager of Ardsley, NY and Senior Institutional Reporting Analyst, Pace University.

Mr. Hessler received a Master of Public Administration, State and Local Management, from American University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College. He is also President of the Westchester Municipal Administrators Association.

Mayor Jonathan Siegel and the members of the Village Board of Trustees look forward to working with Mr. Hessler and thank Mr. Schopfer for his longstanding service to the Village of Irvington.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Andrea Martone Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow real estate
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
Irvington’s New Village Administrator Named

Irvington’s New Village Administrator Named

July 20, 2025
The Village of Irvington is pleased to announce that Charles Hessler has been selected as the new Village Administrator, effective...
Read More
Firefighters Quickly Contain Fire at Dobbs Ferry Apartments

Firefighters Quickly Contain Fire at Dobbs Ferry Apartments

July 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Quick reaction by the Dobbs Ferry Department helped prevent a fire in an apartment at a Dobbs...
Read More
Get Ready For The 2025 Rivertowns Mayor-Go-Round

Get Ready For The 2025 Rivertowns Mayor-Go-Round

July 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- It has been 20 years since the dead heat race for mayor in Irvington between Dennis Flood...
Read More
Concerns Raised Over Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown

Concerns Raised Over Rental Housing Project in Tarrytown

July 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Neighbors of a proposed rental housing project at 303 South Broadway in Tarrytown raised a variety of...
Read More
Repair

Repair

July 13, 2025
REPAIR: I alone can(not) fix it By Krista Madsen I’m a summer baby, a July birthday, raspberry girl (since they always ripen...
Read More
Drug Bust In Sleepy Hollow

Drug Bust In Sleepy Hollow

July 13, 2025
On Thursday, Jul 12, agents of the Westchester County Police Department Narcotics Unit and officers from the Sleepy Hollow Police...
Read More
Local Artist Sought to Create Mural in Sleepy Hollow

Local Artist Sought to Create Mural in Sleepy Hollow

July 8, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Sleepy Hollow Art & Placemaking Committee (APC) has issued an open call for a Sleepy Hollow or Tarrytown-based artist to create a public mural on the Greene...
Read More
Hundreds Have a Blast Enjoying Independence Day

Hundreds Have a Blast Enjoying Independence Day

July 6, 2025
Residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow had a blast Friday at the village’s annual fireworks extravaganza at Pierson Park. Food...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Resident Relishes Horse Stable

Sleepy Hollow Resident Relishes Horse Stable

July 2, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow resident Larry Doyle was in the right place at the right time when he ventured...
Read More
Shining A Light On Asian Americans’ Influence On American History

Shining A Light On Asian Americans’ Influence On American History

July 1, 2025
By Jeff Wilson-- Watching a PowerPoint, “Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States,” a new component...
Read More
23 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
420 views
bookmark icon