Irvington News

Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents

Irvington's new Superintendent greets families following her appointment
September 5, 2024

Dear Irvington School Community,

It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see the students’ smiling faces as they arrive each day!

As part of my Entry Plan, I will be holding four Parent Coffees – one at Dows Lane, Main Street School, IMS, and IHS. If you have children in more than one of the schools, please choose one of the coffees to attend. These coffees will be an informal opportunity to meet you and learn more about your children and your experiences here at the IUFSD. Unfortunately, due to limited parking at the campus, we will need to restrict the number of attendees, however, if the response is greater than the number that can be accommodated, another opportunity will be scheduled. The registration will be on a first come, first served basis. Please note, I will be holding another series of coffees after the first of the year.

To register, please select the school that your child attends, and complete the form. You will receive an email confirming your attendance.

Dows Lane – September 10th from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Professional Learning Center (Registration will close on September 9th at 12:00 pm)

Main Street – September 17th from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Innovation Center

(Registration will close on September 13th at 12:00 pm)

Middle School – September 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Campus Presentation Room

(Registration will close on September 20th at 12:00 pm)

High School – September 27th from 10:15 to 11:15 in the CPR

(Registration will close on September 26th at 12:00 pm)

I hope to see you there.

Best regards,

Mara Ratesic, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

