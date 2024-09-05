Irvington News Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents Published 20 hours ago20h ago • Bookmarks: 16 Irvington's new Superintendent greets families following her appointment September 5, 2024 Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see the students’ smiling faces as they arrive each day! As part of my Entry Plan, I will be holding four Parent Coffees – one at Dows Lane, Main Street School, IMS, and IHS. If you have children in more than one of the schools, please choose one of the coffees to attend. These coffees will be an informal opportunity to meet you and learn more about your children and your experiences here at the IUFSD. Unfortunately, due to limited parking at the campus, we will need to restrict the number of attendees, however, if the response is greater than the number that can be accommodated, another opportunity will be scheduled. The registration will be on a first come, first served basis. Please note, I will be holding another series of coffees after the first of the year.Support our Sponsors To register, please select the school that your child attends, and complete the form. You will receive an email confirming your attendance. Dows Lane – September 10th from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Professional Learning Center (Registration will close on September 9th at 12:00 pm) Main Street – September 17th from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Innovation Center (Registration will close on September 13th at 12:00 pm) Middle School – September 23rd from 9:30 to 10:30 in the Campus Presentation Room (Registration will close on September 20th at 12:00 pm) High School – September 27th from 10:15 to 11:15 in the CPR (Registration will close on September 26th at 12:00 pm) I hope to see you there. Best regards, Mara Ratesic, Ed.D. Superintendent of Schools Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News New Coach Confident Sleepy Hollow is Hungry for Success September 5, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- Sleepy Hollow hopes the hiring of Anthony Giuliano as head coach will help turn around its long-suffering... Read More Irvington News Irvington’s New School Superintendent Hosting Coffees For Parents September 5, 2024 Dear Irvington School Community, It has been a wonderful start to the new school year and a joy to see... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Conditioning Key to Bulldogs Rebounding for Winless Season September 5, 2024 By Tom Pedulla--- A visitor to a recent Irvington football practice saw members of the Bulldogs run and run some... Read More Sleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News ITAV10591 September Events September 4, 2024 Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News Irvington Theater Reopens this Fall September 3, 2024 By Kris DiLorenzo-- The “jewel of a theater on the Hudson,” as The New York Times once dubbed the Irvington... Read More Lifestyles Welcome to Lonelyville September 3, 2024 WELCOME TO LONELYVILLE: When you lack a cat and emergency contact By Krista Madsen– I was on a vacation last week that... Read More Environmental NewsLifestyles Pants on Fire August 30, 2024 WEIRD TALES: The semantics when fair is foul and foul fair By Krista Madsen– Hard Truth: A US Presidential candidate can state no less... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News UPDATE: H-Bridge Northeast Ramp Re-Opened August 30, 2024 The New York State Department of Transportation has approved of the temporary shoring/bracing work that was performed on the... Read More Government & PoliticsGreenburgh News Democratic Challenger to Feiner Emerges in Greenburgh August 29, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- A 23-year-old graduate of Edgemont High School has stepped forward to mount a challenge against longtime Greenburgh... Read More Health NewsSleepy Hollow News Phelps Touts Big Box Hyperbaric Chamber August 29, 2024 County Executive and Congressional candidate George Latimer got a tour this week of Phelps Hospital’s hyperbaric chamber, the largest of... Read More 16 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint