Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Marty Dolan Launches Challenge to Jamaal Bowman in NY-16 Published 36 seconds ago36s ago Irvington's Marty Dolan is challenging Jamaal Bowman October 1, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— International finance executive and Irvington native Martin (“Marty”) Dolan is declaring that he plans to enter the Democratic Party primary next year for the District 16 seat currently held by Rep. Jamaal Bowman.Sponsor The latest New York State redistricting map (which may yet be revised again) puts the Town of Greenburgh, including the rivertowns of Irvington, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley and Hastings-on-Hudson, as well as a sliver of Tarrytown into the district, which also embraces the sound shore communities from parts of the Bronx to Portchester. Marty Dolan was educated in Irvington schools, at Union College and Harvard Business School. Thereafter, he embarked on a career in finance, working for big banks including Salomon Brothers, Lehman Brothers, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan-Chase, as well as smaller banks and insurance companies in New York, London, Paris and Bermuda. He now runs his own firm, described on its web site as “founded on the principle of connecting corporate strategy and corporate finance in one independent advisory firm.” Dolan’s Argentine-born father Mario was a well-known family physician in Irvington. “He and my mother raised nine of us, Marty Dolan wrote on Instagram over the weekend. “We were in two bedrooms on Main Street in Irvington, his medical office in the basement, complete with an X-ray machine to make it easier for his patients – the ‘can do’ attitude.” Topping his campaign agenda, which he has yet to spell out, are Westchester’s property taxes, the highest in the nation. He claims they are driving away high net-worth residents and making life unaffordable for everyone else. “This affects not only homeowners but businesses and renters too,” he says. “In New York City, falling standards are leading to ‘death by a thousand cuts’ on the streets, the stores, and in the subways. “Even though Westchester isn’t part of New York City,” he reasons, “the suburbs’ four million monthly commuters mean we are all in this together—and we all should expect better.” For now, Dolan refuses to spell out just how he would reform the property taxing system, in which school taxes absorb roughly two-thirds of homeowners’ overall local tax burden. It would not be illogical, however, to assume that he would apply tools learned through three decades of dealing with public and private debt restructuring. In his declaration, which he is releasing as the new week begins, Dolan cites a record of “devising innovative strategies for the U.S. liability crisis, helping the recovery from the World Trade Center attack and Hurricane Katrina and addressing the global financial crisis” as qualifying credentials. He claims to have initial funding, staff support and a campaign advising firm as his initial team. Dolan has no previous involvement in elective politics. The only other known challenger for Bowman’s seat, so far, is Michael Gerald, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe and a former law enforcement officer. Jamaal Bowman is a former high school teacher and founder of the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, a middle school in the Bronx. In the 2022 Democratic primary, he garnered more votes than his three competitors combined. He went on to defeat Republican challenger Miriam Flisser in the general election by nearly two-to-one. He has solid support from the district's liberal wing. To put up any kind of a challenge, Dolan will have to attract the district's centrist voters. 