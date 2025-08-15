Support our Sponsors
Irvington's Judge Desmond Lyons Nominated For State Supreme Court

Irvington Supreme Court candidate Desmond Lyons
August 15, 2025

By Barrett Seaman–

Democrats in the 9th Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court last week unanimously nominated four candidates to seek 14-year terms as Justices on the Court in this November’s election.

One of the four is Irvington’s longtime Village Justice, Desmond Lyons.

Republicans in the District also nominated four candidates, none of whom resides in Westchester. Thus, there will be eight candidates for four open seats. If elected, Judge Lyons would be one of 324 Supreme Court Justices serving 12 Districts throughout the state.

The 9th Judicial District, to which Judge Lyons aspires, covers Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Dutchess Counties. If elected. Lyons would join former Tarrytown Village Justice Kyle McGovern, who won a seat on the Supreme Court last year.

In New York, the Supreme Court is not the court of last resort, as it is in most states. That role belongs to the NY Court of Appeals. “The Supreme Court is the trial court of unlimited original jurisdiction;” according to the judicial web site Ballotpedia, “but generally hears cases that are outside the jurisdiction of other trial courts of more limited jurisdiction.2]

Lyons, a lifelong resident of Irvington, has practiced law for 30 years and served as the village’s judge for the last 15 years, handling cases from minor traffic tickets to an indictment for homicide. Prior to holding the Irvington bench, he did stints as an Acting Justice in the Town of Greenburgh and the City of White Plains, as an Acting Magistrate for Westchester County cases involving minors.

He graduated from Fordham University and Quinnipiac University School of Law and has been twice listed among the Best Lawyers in America. Married to Kerry Lyons, he is the father of five, including identical triplets born in 2008.

Judge Lyons’ name will be listed on Row A of the November ballot, as will incumbent County Legislator David Imamura and candidates for Irvington’s Board of Trustees: mayoral candidate Arlene Burgos and trustee candidates Larry Ogrodnek and David Zwiebel.

bookmark icon