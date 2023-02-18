Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington’s Iconic Trent Building Sold Published 6 mins ago6 mins ago The Trent Building when it was known as the Cosmopolitan Building (Irvington Historical Society) February 18, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The 128-year-old, Stanford White-designed Trent Building at 50 South Buckout Street in Irvington has been sold to Carvi Properties Inc, a New York City-based subsidiary of a Portuguese Hotel chain. Advising Carvi during the transaction and staying on as asset manager for the property is Tenfold Real Estate Partners, a developer based in Pelham. The sale was first reported by the Westchester Business Journal earlier this week. Originally the headquarters of Cosmopolitan Magazine, the 130,000 sq. ft. neo-classical building has in recent years been home to dozens of small businesses, artists and artisans. While office buildings nationally are bleeding occupants in the post-pandemic climate, the Trent Building is 88% leased. That plus its proximity to the Irvington Metro North station made it a uniquely attractive real estate investment. “This is a very, very unique property,” says Jeff Lacilla, a principal with Tenfold. “It looks like the Federal Reserve Building parked on the Hudson River.”Advertisement Tenfold plans no major changes, according to Lacilla. The building’s façade needs work, and other improvements are needed but all over the long term. The Tenfold team has already met with current tenants. “It’s a very eclectic tenant roster,” says Lacilla. “We told them we would love to have them stay…Our challenge is, can we create a really great tenant experience.” As asset manager, Tenfold will monitor the property’s financial wellbeing. Cushman Wakefield will serve as the day-to-day property manager. The seller is listed as Stanford Bridge LLC, a spinoff of Astorbuck Properties, which for the past 14 years has owned and managed the Trent Building, along with a some adjacent properties that remain under its ownership. While Astorbuck shares a number of partners with Bridge Street Properties, the large office complex that dominates Irvington’s waterfront, there is no other connection; Bridge Street will be unaffected by this sale. Read or leave a comment on this story...Advertisement Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News Irvington’s Iconic Trent Building Sold February 18, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— The 128-year-old, Stanford White-designed Trent Building at 50 South Buckout Street in Irvington has been sold to... Read More Health News Health Savings Accounts Offer Multiple Tax Advantages February 17, 2023 By Chip Wagner-- Why have an HSA? An HSA, or Health Saving Account, is a TRIPLE tax advantaged savings and... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns Sports Irvington’s Brennen a Leader on Gritty Manhattan Hoops Squad February 16, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- One shot can make a statement. So can one game. Those two merged in early February when... Read More Community NewsPeopleTarrytown News Princeton Senior Attributes Recent Honors to Tarrytown Upbringing February 16, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Michal Kozlowski moved to Tarrytown with his family when he was eight years old and received a... Read More Local CharitiesSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby February 10, 2023 By Robert Kimmel-- Adoptions are underway for the little rubber ducks awaiting their chance to compete in The Rotary Club... Read More Government & PoliticsTarrytown NewsTop News Trustees Approve Zoning Change to Allow ADUs in Tarrytown February 10, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The majority of the raucous crowd that stretched outside the tense meeting room at Village Hall Wednesday... Read More Rivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Future of Sleepy Hollow Wrestling Looks Bright with Strong Nucleus February 9, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- The future of Sleepy Hollow wrestling is a seventh grader who has a baby face, wears a... Read More Food in the Rivertowns What Are You Doing For Valentine’s Day? February 9, 2023 By Aurora Horn-- It's late (but hopefully not too late) to reserve a table for a romantic dinner on Valentine's... Read More Arts & EntertainmentTarrytown News Where Art and Coffee Come Together February 8, 2023 Killing time while waiting for that Latte at Tarrytown’s Coffee Labs is made easier by the artwork displayed around the... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Suzanne’s Table in Search of a New Home February 7, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Up and down the village, folks are lamenting the news that by the end of the month,... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint