Irvington’s First Girl Scout Day of 2022

Irvington Girl Scouts learn the art of tent building
June 13, 2022

By Lily McInerney–

Second and third-grade Girl Scouts shout for marshmallows and struggle with their tents, while seventh and eighth-grade Girl Scouts dole out marshmallows and help with tent assembly at Irvington’s O’Hara Nature Center. Thus begins Irvington’s first Girl Scout Day of 2022.

According to 12-year-old Lily Korb, who often goes on camping ventures with fellow Scouts, this camaraderie is the essence of the Girl Scouts. “Doing things for the younger kids is my favorite part of being a Girl Scout,” she said, “because it’s cool to see them grow up in the same way I did.”

This camp outing was organized by five of Irvington’s Scouts: Zoe Cantillan, Lily Korb, Suhani Arya, Elena Lark, and Gianna Phillips. Three of them are working on this project in order to obtain their Girl Scout Silver Award which represents drive and leadership excellence.

For Elena Lark, this is her first big get-together since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. “It’s really exciting to be back with all my friends and helping out with the younger girls,” she said. “We’re hoping to make this camping trip an annual thing.”

O’Hara Nature Center’s Naturalist, CJ Reilly III, helps with the Girl Scout programming which takes place every Friday. He cherishes each and every scout.

“It’s the variety of the great personalities and projects that they do which keeps it very fresh and exciting for me,” he said.

Katherine Lark, the Irvington Girl Scout co-service unit manager, was also present to supervise the outing. She shares in the sentiment that Reilly expressed. “It’s meaningful to watch girls you’ve worked with since Kindergarten develop as people,” she said.

Setting up tents and organizing younger scouts are just two of the skills the Girl Scouts cultivate. Leadership expectations grow alongside their age. “I wouldn’t know who I would be without the Girl Scouts,” said Korb, who has been an Irvington Girl Scout since Kindergarten.

