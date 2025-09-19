Irvington’s Cifone’s, An Italian Version Of Cheers

By Shana Liebman-- The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just...Read More
September 19, 2025
By Shana Liebman–
The restaurant at the top of Irvington—formerly the River City Grille, followed by the Club Car Grille—just reopened as Cifone’s, a modern Italian restaurant with a late-night fantasy.
Co-owner Michael Cifone and his partner Matt Kay (who owns Hudson Social and used to own the Club Car) hope this more upscale incarnation will attract diners beyond Irvington while adding elegance and some nightlife to the Rivertowns’ culinary scene.
While the layout remains the same, the goal is to combine a neighborhood hangout with a destination restaurant. “We want to see families coming in after their kids’ baseball or basketball game, and then on weekends, there are a bunch of people coming from other areas,” Kay says.
“We want this to be the Italian ‘Cheers,’ he adds. “You can come in and have a chicken parm and a glass of wine and watch a little bit of golf or a sports game, or you can sit in the dining room with the family or a date and have an elegant dinner.” With two entrances: one to the newly tiled, speakeasy-like bar and one to the brightened dining room, Cifone’s encourages more church and state than its predecessors did.
The two friends, who both grew up in Dobbs Ferry, began discussing the idea of opening a restaurant six months ago when Kay was overwhelmed as the sole owner of Club Car. “I started to realize it was going to be hard to be in the kitchen, in the front, in a whole lot of different places. I knew I was missing the opportunity to spin ideas together,” Kay says.
Kay was also concerned that Club Car’s casualness wasn’t a big enough draw for Westchester residents to travel to Irvington “unless it was so, so special that you had to get a reservation 3 months in advance to get in, but that wasn’t the case,” Kay says. “I’ve always wanted to do an Italian restaurant,” he adds. “I think it’s one of those cuisines that — I hate to use the word ‘never’ — but will never go out of style.”
Cifone, who has been working in restaurants, wine, and hospitality for many years, was grateful to ditch his daily commute between his home in Tarrytown and the New Jersey restaurant he was running. Plus, he is an Italian American and has travelled extensively in Italy,
“We designed the menu to be about seventy percent of what you would expect in an Italian American restaurant,” Kay explains. “And about thirty percent has a little bit more flair to it. Peroni braised clams, a shrimp sambuca appetizer. We have beautiful, young artichokes that are in the Giudia style.”
One of the most popular dishes on the seasonal menu, according to Cifone, is Spaghetti alla Nerano. “It’s been one of my favorite dishes my entire life,” he says. “My grandfather and my father always had gardens, and we had fresh zucchini and fresh zucchini blossoms growing up.”
And those addictive polenta bites that survived three restaurant changeovers? Thankfully, they are still on the menu with a new twist.
The wine list, designed by Cifone, who has worked in the wine business for 23 years, features a curated selection of boutique bottles. And there is a new craft cocktails list, with drinks like the Bacca & Basil ($17) made with Gunpowder Gin, that might attract a younger demographic, especially in the evenings.
“We want to have a DJ at night, and some dancing. You know, a lot of restaurants, especially the Italian restaurants in the Rivertown area, have been there for a very, very long time. They do a great job. The food’s amazing,” Kay says.
However, he hopes Cifone’s will generate a different vibe: “Fun, elegant, energetic. You know, as the nights get going, the lamps get lit, the lights get a little dimmer, the music starts going up a little bit. It’s fun. It’s a lot of fun.”
Cifone’s, Open Tuesday-Sunday for dinner; lunch and brunch service coming soon.
6 South Broadway Irvington, NY 10533 | 914-591-2033
Read or leave a comment on this story...
The Yacht Lobsters Drop Anchor At The Irvington Theater
September 19, 2025
By W.B. King-- When Rupert Holmes released “Escape” in 1979, he not only achieved a number one hit with the...Read More
Irvington High School Students To Perform In Area All-State Music Ensembles
September 18, 2025
A group of talented Irvington High School students has been invited to perform with the Westchester County School Music Association’s...Read More
Tarrytown Adopts Good Cause Eviction Law
September 17, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Tarrytown Board of Trustees received a thunderous standing ovation Monday from a packed Village Hall after...Read More
Autumn Is Here—And With It Halloween-Hungry Hordes
September 17, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- Looking back over his 17 years working for Sleepy Hollow, Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio recalls a simpler...Read More
Phelps Hospital Appoints New Medical Director of Hematology and Medical Oncology
September 16, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital has appointed Keyur B. Thakar, MD, MPH, as medical director of hematology and medical...Read More
The Rewards—And Risks—Of Using AI In The Classroom
September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- Many of us lacking experience with Artificial Intelligence (AI) find it unnerving. There is the prospect that...Read More
Harmful Algal Bloom Moves Inexorably Down The Hudson
September 16, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker-- A Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) observed in the Hudson River in recent days has been expanding. Satellite...Read More
Fifty And Out: Irvington’s Gina Maher Announces Her Retirement
September 15, 2025
This story has been updated By Tom Pedulla-- Irvington closed an extraordinary era in its history with the announcement...Read More
Over 100 Swimmers Ply The Hudson For Feeding Westchester
September 14, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— The swimmers, 113 in number by the time they hit the water, were not yet in sight...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.