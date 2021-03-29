Business News
Food in the Rivertowns
Irvington News

Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

• Bookmarks: 3

Black Cat Cafe in Irvington, NY - Westchester County
Irvington's Black Cat Cafe to re-open later in the spring
March 29, 2021

By Barrett Seaman–

The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The Black Cat Café, now appears to have at least a second one.

Issued an eviction notice at the end of January by her out-of-state landlord, Emily Feliciano, proprietor of the 15-year-old fixture on Main Street, launched a GoFundMe campaign in February seeking $35,000 to pay back rent caused by the pandemic while she negotiated a settlement.

For weeks, there was little indication that the landlord was willing to compromise, and the GoFundMe campaign was bringing in a fraction of its goal. Beyond the back rent, the physical space of the popular café at 45 West Main Street is in need of substantial repair, including replacement of part of the flooring, installation of an air filtering system and a customer bathroom and updating plumbing and wiring. And yet, on March 13, Emily wrote, “What only a few weeks ago seemed impossible now seems manageable, and we hope to open our doors late March to early April.”

Then on March 28, Emily wrote, “We are now able to report that we have come to an agreement with our landowners.” Carl Finger, the attorney representing the landlord, Vingsan Limited Partnership of Boca Raton, Florida, confirmed, “The matter is resolved.”

Emily will not disclose the terms of the settlement, explaining that the landlord required her to sign a confidentiality agreement, but it is clear from her punch list of repairs that tens of thousands of dollars will be needed to prep the place, not to mention the settling of debts.

She was able to secure some government funding last year and got a new PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan to bring her staff back. In addition, her husband is lending her $20,000. While she promised that if the re-opening effort failed, she would pay back anyone who gave to the GoFundMe campaign ($4,855 as of March 29), she is now keeping the fund going as a way to defray costs until customers return and begin to fill the coffers. Given the timing of the settlement and the work still to be done, The Black Cat is not likely to stir until later in the spring.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

GOP Challenger Looks to Make History in Run vs Latimer

March 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer will have a Republican challenger after all as he seeks a second...
Read More
New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

New Yorkers 30 And Older Now Eligible For Vaccination

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— It seems like only last week that the age of eligibility for the COVID vaccine dropped to...
Read More
Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

Irvington’s Black Cat Café To Resume Business

March 29, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The old adage that cats have nine lives may be an overstatement, but one feline, Irvington’s The...
Read More
Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

Beekman Ale House: A Welcoming New Spot to Drink and Dine in Sleepy Hollow

March 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel As spring approaches, restaurants and bars are beginning to come alive, albeit cautiously. But the real “canary...
Read More
One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

One Year On, Schools Still Wait for CARES Act Funds

March 25, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- The recent passage of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) and its funding for schools should bring...
Read More
There Is Joy In This Place

There Is Joy In This Place

March 25, 2021
A View From Inside The Westchester County Center   By Sarah LeBuhn, RN-- As someone who grew up in the...
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

March 25, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo---  A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea...
Read More
Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs

Learning Together Provides Free Innovative After School Programs

March 25, 2021
By Shana Liebman– While it’s been a bleak year, there is at least one good thing that came out of...
Read More
Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

Tarrytown Police Force Seeks Local Applicants

March 24, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Tarrytown Police Department is out combing the village—not in search of criminals this time but in...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

Rotary’s Duck Derby, YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day Planned for June

March 24, 2021
by Robert Kimmel--- For the 14th consecutive year, the Rotary Club of the Tarrytown’s’ will be conducting its Rubber Duck...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
465 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *