Irvingtonians Honored For Conservation Achievements

June 20, 2024

By Jeff Wilson–

Irvington stood tall on June 14 as two of its officials, Dr. Larry Lonky and CJ Reilly, were honored at the Westchester Recreation and Parks Society’s annual WRAPS Awards luncheon.

Irvington Trustee Dr. Larry Lonky received the Public Service Award for “having provided unselfish service on behalf of the residents of Westchester County . . . in the interest of recreation, parks, and conservation.” Lonky, a retired optometrist and longtime village resident, has during his lengthy tenure worn more hats, overseeing planning, fundraising, construction and upgrading of rec facilities.

As a 40-year resident I’ve seen my involvement with Irvington Rec grow from being a consumer of its remarkable products, to a volunteer supporter of its programming and then an influencer in its policy,” said Lonky of his legacy in an email. “I have the highest respect for all of the professional staff and appreciation for its many volunteers,” he added in a nod to his colleagues.

Irvington’s other environmental standout was CJ Reilly, who serves as the village’s Director of Education and Head of Operations at the O’Hara Nature Center. CJ received this year’s Austin Welch PIERRE Award, which recognizes an individual who has done “outstanding creative work” and “demonstrated leadership of excellence” having an impact on parks participation. A modern-day Johnny Appleseed, CJ’s leadership has been in full bloom for the last two years with the Irvington Changing Forest Research Program (ICFRP), a student research project in the Irvington Woods involving Irvington High School students. Under Reilly’s tutelage, these naturalists-in-training measure, map, analyze, graph trees and, most importantly, study Beech Leaf Disease, a malady afflicting the American beech trees which predominate in the forest.

As did Dr. Lonky, Reilly exuded humility and credited the community for his achievement. “It’s an honor, but the award represents the buy-in and support from the Village, the residents and families who embraced the unique program designed and offered at the O’Hara Nature Center,” he stated. “It takes a village to pull off these projects and awards, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have the support of the Irvington community.”

The bestowing of the prestigious PIERRE Award comes just days after Reilly’s return from a trip with his ICFRP troops June 5-6 to Petersham, Massachusetts, where their research had earned them an invitation to meet with scientists at Harvard Forest, the university’s ecological field research station or, simply put, forestry studies laboratory. The IHS students came armed with their research on Beech Leaf Disease, carbon sequestration, climate change and dendrochronology (estimating dates by studying tree rings) in the Irvington Woods, presenting their findings to Harvard faculty in a first-ever Data Jam Symposium. The students gained additional experience by serving as mentors for a group of middle school students, helping to set up projects and leading data collection activities. And they had the honor of being the first minors to spend the night on campus. The trip wasn’t without a physical component either. They climbed up the research tower, a height of over 150 feet, and got a private tour of the 4,000-acre field station.

The Harvard Forest presentation “is a testament to the students’ commitment to producing high-caliber research,” Reilly declared. “It showcases their dedication and ability to see research projects through from concept to realization.”

Chet Kerr, another active Irvingtonian, was one of four chaperones on the trip. Kerr had nothing but raves for the kids and their guru CJ. “I was lucky to be asked to join CJ and the students on this trip, and it was extraordinary,” he enthused. “An incredibly motivated group of Irvington kids—smart, inquisitive, engaged and challenged by CJ—who were excited about their research and work and who had a chance to discuss it with the Harvard faculty.

“This is the kind of difference that CJ is making here in Irvington,” he concluded, “and is one of the many reasons he received the Austin Welch PIERRE Award.”

Here are background materials on the students’ research work and the Harvard Forest trip:

Students research work:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1e2bwuMM8gTNeSP32z_KT-Sy2W8ef07E8/view?usp=sharing

2-day Harvard Forest/Data Jam field trip:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZEqgy1v-E_BNZLu7QAbGP3IPSOOVjqUr/view?usp=sharing