Irvington Union Free School District appoints Scott Wynne As Assistant Superintendent For Curriculum, Instruction And Assessment

May 22, 2025

The Irvington Union Free School District and the board of education are pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Wynne as the district’s next assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment, effective July 1.

“Scott brings a wealth of leadership experience, both as a building leader and a central office administrator,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic said. “Throughout the interview process, he emerged as extremely knowledgeable regarding curriculum and instruction and managing change processes. I am confident he will make an excellent partner as we continue advancing our mission and vision around the Portrait of a Graduate.”

Wynne was selected following a comprehensive search process, during which he stood out for his professionalism, collaborative spirit, and deep understanding of curriculum, instruction and data-informed decision making. He currently serves as principal of Farragut Middle School in Hastings, where he has played a pivotal role in the development of innovative instructional programs and the overall success of the school community.

Previously, he served for six years as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in the Eastchester Union Free School District, where he earned tenure. He began his career as a mathematics teacher and has also held positions as a dean of students, assistant principal and adjunct professor.

“I bring visionary leadership, an inclusive and collaborative approach, and a fresh perspective,” Wynne said. “Through an inclusive approach to leadership, relationships and trust can flourish. Building strong relationships and fostering trust are two of my greatest strengths as a leader and what I believe the Irvington School District would benefit from.”

Wynne holds a Master of Education in administration and supervision from the Bank Street College Graduate School of Education’s Future School Leaders Academy. He is pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership at Manhattanville College.

Additionally, he earned a master’s degree in special education from Pace University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Lafayette College.

In his new role, Wynne will partner with teachers, administrators and staff to strengthen instructional practices and ensure that all students have access to a rigorous and engaging educational experience – further advancing the district’s commitment to the Portrait of a Graduate.

