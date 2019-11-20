Irvington Trustees Announce Public Hearing on Opening Matthiessen Park to Non-Residents

By Barrett Seaman

Irvington Mayor Brian Smith announced that the Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing December 11 on the issue of whether to open the riverside Matthiessen Park, currently open only to village residents, to non-residents. A Point/Counterpoint debate on this question is in the current November issue of The Hudson Independent.

“The purpose of the meeting is so we can report back about our research into the deeds and hear feedback from the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee, our department heads, and members of our community about the future management of Matthiessen Park,” the mayor wrote in a village-wide email. “While we look forward to hearing from our community in person, we welcome your comments in writing, as well,” added Smith. Comments should be addressed to Village Administrator Lawrence Schopfer at LSchopfer@irvingtonny.gov or by mail to 85 Main Street, Irvington, NY 10533.