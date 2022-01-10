Irvington to Distribute KN95 Masks

January 10, 2022

This message was updated Jan. 11 at 11:25 a.m.

The Village of Irvington will be distributing KN95 masks, free of charge, to residents starting Monday, January 10. Masks can be picked up at the Irvington Recreation Center (71 Main Street) between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mask distribution will continue daily until Friday, January 14 or until supplies last.

Mask distribution continues on a limited basis today (Tuesday, January 11).

There are no masks currently available at Village Hall (85 Main Street). A limited supply of masks will be made available for pickup this evening (1/11) between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. or until supplies last.

Advertisement

There is a very limited supply of masks available at the Irvington Recreation Center (71 Main Street) today between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

Residents may pick up 1 pack of 5 masks per household.

For the Recreation Center, enter through doors at the rear of the building along North Eckar Street. A box will be located just inside the entrance.

Residents may pick up 1 pack of 5 masks per household.

Share the News!