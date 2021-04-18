Sponsored by Mayor Brian Smith, Irvington Theater to Stream Broadway’s J. Elaine Marcos April 28-30

By Brad Ogden--

With ten Broadway shows under her belt, J. Elaine Marcos is a veteran of the theatre industry and a bona fide triple threat. Marcos reveals her rule-breaking approach to auditioning while retracing her unique journey of crossing casting barriers to find success on stage and screen in What I Did For… A Job, her hilarious, heartfelt one-woman show, streaming on demand April 28-30 at irvingtontheater.com.

“I had to learn to break the rules in order to be noticed,” says the Filipina performer who made her Broadway debut in the original production of Miss Saigon in 1999. “My audition pieces were practically cabaret acts. So, I put them all in a show.”

Full of intimate moments, show-stopping show tunes, unapologetic humor, and the scene-stealing characters for which Marcos is known, What I Did For… A Job is an all-new, made-for-streaming version of the cabaret she first premiered at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2018.

Marcos has starred in some of Broadway’s most exciting musical revivals of the last twenty years, including Flower Drum Song with Lea Salonga, Sweet Charity with Christina Applegate, A Chorus Line with Mario Lopez, and most recently as Lily St. Regis in Annie opposite Jane Lynch’s Miss Hannigian. Her on-screen work includes Fox’s Rent: Live and comedic stints in Grace and Frankie, 30 Rock, and 2 Broke Girls.

Village of Irvington Mayor, Brian Cromwell Smith, is the presenting sponsor for this event. (To view Mayor Smith’s special welcoming message, click on the video below.)

Irvington Mayor welcomes J. Elaine Marcos

Watch this video on YouTube

J. Elaine Marcos: What I Did For… A Job will be available to stream on demand from Wednesday, April 28 at 12:00 am EST through Friday, April 30 at 11:59 pm EST. To purchase a per-household ticket and receive the viewing link and password, visit: irvingtontheater.com/jelainemarcos. (Only one ticket is needed per household to view the event.)

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns.

Though currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach though its all-virtual season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, and will host exciting outdoor programming this summer.