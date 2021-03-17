Arts & Entertainment News & Events

Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28

Four timely, new plays will stream on demand March 26-28 as part of Irvington Theater’s inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest.
March 17, 2021

By Brad Ogden–

Brevity is the soul of Irvington Theater’s inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest, streaming on demand March 26-28. Celebrating short, new plays and the playwrights behind them, this virtual festival features a musical and three plays that speak candidly to this global moment.

Playwright Rachel Yong

Rachel Yong is a Brooklyn-based writer and actor whose plays have been performed throughout the Bay Area and at some of New York’s most daring downtown theatres. In her play Guilt Is a Mother, Joy and Max work through letting go — in a time when holding on feels like all we have. What does it mean to be together when we’re all apart anyways? Sarah Hughes directs a cast that includes Leemore Malka, Rory Kulz, Ariel Estrada, and Beth Griffith.

Lyricist and Playwright Sam Norman

From composer Eliza Randall and lyricist-playwright Sam Norman — two MFA candidates in the Musical Theatre Writing program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts — The Yellow Wallpaper is a musical retelling of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s classic, feminist short story.

Composer Eliza Randall

A new mother in 1890s New England copes with forced isolation and the repercussions of patriarchy.  The cast features Vaibu Mohan, Mason McDowell, and Hannah Fernandes. Max Mackay directs, and Rikki Ziegelman and Hayden Anderson of HARP Theatricals serve as producers.

No stranger to the Irvington stage, Samuel Harps is the Founding Artistic Director of Rockland County’s Shades Repertory Theater whose plays have been staged at storied New York institutions like the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and the National Black Theater.

Playwright Samuel Harps

Black and Blue is Harps’ trenchant exploration of identity and injustice. An African-American police officer navigates the conflict of interest he embodies as a pandemic and protests rage on. Dameon Reilly and Maiysha Jones Reilly costar, and Harps also directs.

Alli Hartley-Kong is an internationally-produced playwright, published poet, and museum educator based in Caldwell, New Jersey. The Waiting Room is her hopeful comedy that follows Natalie and Katherine as they forge a fast, if unlikely, bond over their own grapples with fertility. Jenn Bedell and Kathleen Mallon costar. Angie D’amico-Post directs.

Playwright Alli Hartley-Kong

All four plays will be available to stream on demand as part of the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest from Friday, March 26 at 12:00am EST through Sunday, March 28 at 11:59 pm EST. Patrons can purchase one per-household ticket to receive the viewing link and password at irvingtontheater.com.

To read more about the playwrights, actors, and directors, visit: https://www.irvingtontheater.com/shortplayfest.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 118-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater continues its tradition with unprecedented reach though its all-virtual season, #IrvingtonAnywhere.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - real estate in Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown and the Rivertowns
A New Young Pastor Comes To Irvington Presbyterian Church

A New Young Pastor Comes To Irvington Presbyterian Church

March 17, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- A lanky, 6’4” and 33 years old, Blaine Crawford looks more likely to be at home on...
Read More
Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28

Irvington Theater to Stream Arts Incubator Short Play Fest March 26-28

March 17, 2021
By Brad Ogden– Brevity is the soul of Irvington Theater's inaugural Arts Incubator Short Play Fest, streaming on demand March...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Senior Breaks New Ground on Ice

Sleepy Hollow Senior Breaks New Ground on Ice

March 16, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Perhaps one of the most important lessons Johanna Reimer learned during her four years at Sleepy Hollow...
Read More
Connor McGinn: Local Ceramicist Combines Artistry with Restaurant Expertise

Connor McGinn: Local Ceramicist Combines Artistry with Restaurant Expertise

March 16, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- When Sleepy Hollow resident Connor McGinn was searching for space near home in which to create his...
Read More
Flawed Bolts and Cost Overruns On The Cuomo Bridge Pile On To The Governor’s Woes

Flawed Bolts and Cost Overruns On The Cuomo Bridge Pile On To The Governor’s Woes

March 15, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Life is complicated enough for Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, what with seven women and counting alleging sexual...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Convey Views on Village Issues

March 12, 2021
By Robert Kimmel- Each of the four candidates competing for the three open seats on the Sleepy Hollow Board of...
Read More
COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

COVID Update: More Vaccines And More Sites Equal Less Anxiety and More Restaurant Tables

March 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines picks up pace across the country, Westchester and the rivertowns are...
Read More
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Vaccine Pop-Up Seeks Volunteers

March 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- After lowering the age limit from 65 to 60 and adding teachers to the list of residents...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

Sleepy Hollow Trustee Candidates Participate in Virtual Public Forum

March 10, 2021
By Robert Kimmel-- On Wednesday, March 10th, Sleepy Hollow residents had an opportunity to see and hear from each of...
Read More
Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

Local Democratic State Leaders Call for Governor to Resign

March 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Three local Democratic state representatives have called for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amidst sexual harassment and...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
126 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *