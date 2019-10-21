Irvington Theater to Host Special Double Film Screening Event November 15

Irvington Theater will host an exclusive screening of the documentary The Lavender Scare on November 15, followed by a discussion with the film’s director, Emmy-winning filmmaker Josh Howard, according to a press release issued by the theater (printed below). In advance of the feature-length screening, Irvington Mayor Brian Smith will introduce Hiding in Daylight, a short film written by Irvington Theater manager Greg Allen. Look for an article in our November issue for more information about the November 15th event.

IRVINGTON, N.Y. OCT. 21 — The Irvington Theater Commission, will host a screening of The Lavender Scare—one of the most talked about films of the decade—which won 18 awards for best documentary and features Glenn Close, Cynthia Nixon and David Hyde Pierce.

Commissioner Shana Liebman began curating screenings of award-winning documentaries last season at Irvington Theater and is hard at work picking out more for the 2019-2020 season. This particular evening will begin with a screening of the award-winning short film Hiding in Daylight, written by Irvington Theater manager Greg Allen. Mayor Brian Smith, who was an executive producer on the film, will introduce it.

“I’ve loved bringing exciting documentaries to Irvington,” Shana Liebman says. “Once The Lavender Scare was chosen, we knew Greg’s short film would be a wonderful companion piece as both stories tackle the oppression of the LGBT community from two periods in our history: one in our past and one potentially in our future.”

The Lavender Scare (www.theLavenderScare.com) is the untold story of an unrelenting campaign by the federal government under Eisenhower to identify and fire all employees suspected of being homosexual. In 1953, President Eisenhower declared gay men and lesbians to be a threat to the security of the country and therefore unfit for government service. In doing so, he triggered the longest witch hunt in American history. Over the next four decades, tens of thousands of government workers would lose their jobs for no reason other than their sexual orientation. But the actions of the government had an unintended effect. They inadvertently helped ignite the gay rights movement.

“As a former producer and executive at the CBS News broadcast 60 Minutes, I think I know a good story when I see one. I felt this unknown chapter of our history was one that needed to be told,” says director Josh Howard.

The film is a chilling reminder of how easy it is to trample the rights of an entire class of people in the name of patriotism and national security. The New York Times called it: “Fascinating and horrifying … and timely.” The Los Angeles Times said it is “a gripping, nimbly assembled documentary…a vivid, disturbing and rousing picture of specious government intrusion at its worst.”

Hiding in Daylight (www.hidingindaylight.com) is a fictional futuristic story directed by Cheryl Allison about four best friends surviving life after a gay purge in America by living in fake marriages to each other. The film has played almost 40 festivals during 2019 including screening at the prestigious American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival as well as Hong Kong, Oslo, The United Kingdom, SOHO International, Newport Beach Festival, Global Impact in DC, Burbank, Chicago, Boston, and Dallas.

“This is a special night—two excellent films that brilliantly raise provocative and timely issues about our society. Plus audiences can speak to the film’s director and hear from the town mayor. All in one evening. It’s the kind of inspiring event we hope to do more of at the Irvington Theater,” says Liebman.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. VIP Tickets are $30 (first four rows with a free glass of wine) and standard seating is $15. Wine will be available from our generous sponsor, Kenwood Vineyards. Tickets are available from the IT website (/www.irvingtontheater.com). The Irvington Town Hall Theater, located at 85 Main Street in downtown Irvington, N.Y.