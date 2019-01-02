Irvington Theater to Bring Acclaimed New York City Comics to Westchester

by Mitchell Bard –

New York City is a comedy hot spot. Every day, 365 days a year, you can find talented performers — from grizzled veterans to up-and-coming youngsters — plying their trade in the handful of top-tier comedy clubs in the city. Westchester residents are only a train ride away from all the action, but, after a long workweek, that drive or train ride into Manhattan can feel like it might as well be an international flight.

For one Saturday night in January, however, folks in Westchester will only need to make the short drive to the Irvington Town Hall Theater (ITHT) if they want to see three veteran New York City comics perform their stand-up acts. That’s because a benefit concert for the theater, “NYC Comedy in the IRV,” is coming on January 19.

The show will feature headliner Lenny Marcus, a regular at the Comedy Cellar (you might have seen him on Comedy Central’s new series, “This Week at the Comedy Cellar”) — who often appears on television, including three appearances on the “Late Show With David Letterman.”

Marcus has brought on the two supporting acts, also regulars in New York City comedy clubs and on television: Buddy Fitzpatrick and Karen Bergreen.

“We are really looking forward to this show in Irvington,” Marcus said. “I didn’t even know there was a place called Irvington until now. Hopefully, this benefit puts Irvington on the map, but if it doesn’t, and it probably won’t, at least maybe a few comedians and their jokes can help support a theater (to be honest I think it’s gonna take money, but that’s not my problem).”

All proceeds from the event will go to the Friends of the ITHT, a 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to supporting the theater.

Presenting Marcus, Fitzpatrick and Bergreen in Irvington meets the ITHT Commission’s goal of bringing critically acclaimed, Manhattan-quality artists to the theater. Marcus is excited for the chance to perform at the historic 116-year old theater, and he is hoping for a good turnout.

“It should be a fun show,” Marcus said. “Please come!”

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for seats in the orchestra and $25 for seats in the balcony. A VIP ticket, which includes a seat in the first five rows of the orchestra and admission to a party on the theater stage before the concert, costs $50. (Tickets can be purchased at: www.irvingtontheater.com.) Each ticket includes two free beers.

“NYC Comedy in the IRV” Featuring Lenny Marcus marks the second of three ITHT benefit shows during the 2018-2019 theater season. The series kicked off with the immensely successful Cool Music / Hot Night in September, a five-band music concert featuring Brooklyn’s Kenny Young and the Eggplants. The series will continue on April 26 with a concert featuring the bands that turn Halloween night in Irvington into an outdoor music festival, filling side streets with adoring fans.

The presenting sponsor for the series is Eric Bernstein of Compass in Dobbs Ferry.