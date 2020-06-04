Irvington Theater ‘Solo Series’ Presents Internationally Renowned Mime Artist, Bill Bowers, with Masterclass and Storytelling Performance

Hailed by critics as the most accomplished and renowned mime of his generation, Bill Bowers currently performs and teaches the art of physical storytelling throughout the world. His methods and exploration of universal truths transcend the spoken word to educate and touch audiences in countries including Poland, The Netherlands, Scotland, Macedonia, Romania, Italy, Japan, Germany, Norway, Germany and Austria.

An award-winning actor, Bowers has also performed in all 50 United States and Puerto Rico, appearing on the stages of Broadway, The Kennedy Center, The White House, Steppenwolf, LaMaMa, Theatre for a New Audience, St. Anne’s Warehouse, Urban Stages, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Ensemble Studio Theater, Radio City Music Hall, HERE, and the New York International Fringe Festival. His Broadway credits include Zazu in The Lion King and Leggett in The Scarlet Pimpernel. He has also portrayed the great silent clowns: Charlie Chaplin in the world premiere of Little Tramp, Pierrot in the world premiere of Beethoven N Pierrot, and Petruchka with The Colorado Symphony.

The Irvington Theater’s Solo Series brings virtual audience members to the theater’s YouTube channel, where shows can be viewed anytime. As Irvington Theater manager, Greg Allen, explained, “We are all navigating this time of uncertainty in our own way. Many of us are turning to arts and culture to take us away from the world at different times during the day. We know you can’t come to Irvington Theater during this time, so we want to bring artists to you. Here you will find a collection of performances that we are posting each week while our theater is closed. Many of these have been filmed in our theater – bringing our stage to you. We appreciate Bill joining our solo series to offer a masterclass in mime and storytelling.”