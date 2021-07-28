Irvington Theater Receives Funding for All-New HVAC System, Paving Way for 2022 Reopening

Arts & Entertainment News & Events
Irvington Theater was built in 1902 in the Classic Revival style and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1984. Designed by A. J. Manning and modeled after Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C., the new HVAC system will be usher in a new chapter for this storied venue. (Photo credit: Brad Ogden)
July 28, 2021

by Brad Ogden—

Since March of 2020, the Irvington Theater has been dark. The pandemic required that the doors stay closed, but the planning for what can and will be has continued on — so that live theater, films, comedy shows, and children’s performances would one day come alive on the stage again.

The health and well being of the residents of Irvington Village and the general public is a priority; this was the case before the pandemic, and is even more so now. The Village Board recognizes that safety and comfort in the historic Irvington Theater is just one component of bringing patrons back to experience the power of the arts.

This week, the Village Board announced that the Village will invest in a new HVAC system that will be installed to properly ventilate the theater and provide the comfort of air conditioning for all who visit the theater.

“The Board’s approval of this project is greatly appreciated,” says theater manager, Greg Allen. “The installation of an HVAC system is the first step in bringing the arts back and in a safe way. We have a broad vision for what the theater will be. The HVAC system sets the stage for what’s next and we look forward to offering our patrons an experience that will keep them coming back for years to come.”

Irvington Theater is located inside the Town Hall at 85 Main Street.

The project is being fulfilled thanks to the Irvington Village Board, Mayor Brian Smith, the Irvington Village administrator, Lawrence Schopfer, and local and state elected officials — all of whom support the work of the theater as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater will remained closed during this time but will continue presenting outdoor events planned for this fall and next spring.

“Adding an HVAC system to our historic theater has been a project that has been postponed for years if not decades, and now we have an impetus to make it a reality due to the pandemic,” says Mayor Brian Smith. “I would like to thank New York Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and State Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, not only for their financial support that made this project possible, but also for their never-ending support of the arts in Irvington and surrounding areas. Beyond the obvious safety and comfort enhancements, I am especially excited that the theater will be used year-round as the lack of HVAC has always kept it dark from May to September.”

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 119-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their current season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, features both in-person and online streaming events. To learn more, visit: www.irvingtontheater.com.

