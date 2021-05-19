Irvington Theater Launches ‘Sunset Cinema’ Outdoor Summer Film Series

May 19, 2021

by Brad Ogden –

After 15 months of exclusively virtual programming, Irvington Theater (IT) is thrilled to welcome back patrons of all ages with in-person, outdoor events this summer — the first summer season in its 119-year history!

Advertisement

The fun begins with Sunset Cinema, IT’s all-new series of music films that will be screened outdoors on the lawn behind Main Street School. Audiences are invited to bring a blanket or chair, pack a picnic (no alcohol on school grounds), and enjoy live music from 7:30 pm until the films begin around sunset. Patrons are encouraged to swing by Irvington’s newly-opened FarmEats BBQ (located at 48 Main Street) for grab-and-go bites created just for the series.

Sunset Cinema will feature one film during each summer month, starting on June 10th with Stop Making Sense, award-winning director Jonathan Demme’s 1984 concert movie featuring beloved rock group Talking Heads.

Amazing Grace, the story of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 performance with the New Bethel Baptist Church Choir, will screen on July 8th, followed by Gimme Shelter on August 12, the documentary chronicling the tumultuous final weeks of the Rolling Stones’ 1969 United States tour.

“After being cooped up and isolated for too long, we all need some rockin’ — but safe! — outdoor fun,” says Irvington Theater Commission member Shana Liebman who helped to produce this series. “These musical films will be familiar to many and festive for all, so bring a blanket and come kick back under the stars.”

Safety is a top priority for Irvington Theater, and all COVID protocols will be strictly followed in accordance with up-to-date guidance from CDC and New York State. For the latest information, visit: irvingtontheater.com/safety.

Mark your calendar to join Irvington Theater for Sunset Cinema on June 10, July 8, and August 12 at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn behind the Main Street School, located at 101 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533. (Rain date for all three films is August 19.)

All tickets are $12 and must be purchased in advance at irvingtontheater.com/ sunsetcinema.

Pick-up orders from event sponsor FarmEats BBQ can be picked up ahead of time at www.farmeatsbbq.square.site. This is a carry-in, carry-out event, so patrons are asked to please be respectful of the school grounds and take all their trash when leaving. (To read The Hudson Independent‘s April 16th review of FarmEats, visit: https://thehudsonindependent.com/farm-eats-irvington/.)

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 119-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their current season, #IrvingtonAnywhere, features both in-person and online streaming events.

Share the News!







