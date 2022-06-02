Advertisement
Goings on in town

Irvington Theater Kicks Off Summer with Outdoor Family Concert

Irvington Theater will present Ramblin' Dan's Freewheelin' Band on Saturday, June 25. The multi-genre concert for kids and families will feature Ramblin' Dan on guitar along with Sean and Yan on drums and keyboards. (Photo credit: Ramblin' Dan)
June 2, 2022

by Brad Ogden—

The Main Street School Lawn in Irvington will transform into a fun-filled, open air concert venue as Irvington Theater welcomes Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band for a family-friendly performance on Saturday, June 25 at 1:30 p.m.

Known around New York City as the best children’s musician on the scene, Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band plays highly engaging, interactive concerts driven by Dan’s skillful guitar work, playful musicality, and dynamic interaction with young audiences.

Ramblin’ Dan

With a repertoire that includes rock, reggae, funk, folk, bluegrass, and pop — plus creative renditions of well-known kids’ songs and some of Dan’s own original music — audiences can expect to dance, sing, laugh out loud, travel the world, visit outer space, and much more.

“I’m thrilled to get back outside again with a family-friendly event while our doors remain closed,” said Irvington Theater Manager, Greg Allen. “Ramblin’ Dan has a huge following in New York City, and we’re excited to introduce him and his band to Irvington and the Rivertowns.”

The June 25th performance on the Main Street School lawn (101 Main Street, Irvington) will offer an unforgettable afternoon of live music and family-fun activities. Kids of all ages are welcome; those who are eight and under will especially enjoy Ramblin’ Dan’s one-of-a-kind performance style.

Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. for the 1:30 p.m. concert. Please be advised that there will be no public restrooms at these performances. All tickets are $8 and can be purchased in advance at https://www.irvingtontheater.com/ramblindantickets.

To learn more about Ramblin’ Dan’s Freewheelin’ Band and their music, visit the band’s pages on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Irvington Theater (IT) is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater, located inside of Irvington’s Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.

