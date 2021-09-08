Irvington Theater Presents Local Solutions to Climate Change at O’Hara Nature Center Festival, October 1-2

September 8, 2021

By Brad Ogden—

As autumn approaches and Mother Nature transitions into one of her most glorious seasons, Irvington Theater (IT) will once again partner with with the Village’s esteemed O’Hara Nature Center for an outdoor event that uses the arts to promote practical, hyperlocal solutions for protecting the planet.

EarthIrvington is a two-day festival featuring musical performances, film screenings and forums, sustainable eats, and outdoor activities for the whole family.

The fun begins on Friday, October 1 with an open-air screening of Emmy Award-winning film,Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017), from Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain (who also narrates) following a Q&A with the documentary’s director, Nari Kye, and a panel of leaders from Westchester County organizations whose missions reflect a commitment to sustainability. After the film, attendees can enjoy

locavore fare from nearby eateries.

The outdoor festivities continue on Saturday, October 2 with guided tours of the Nature Center’s 400+ acres of forested trails, “Ask the Expert” tables, and hands-on workshops designed to empower families with the knowledge and tools to combat a global challenge locally.

The festival concludes later that afternoon with a righteously irreverent performance from Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir, a storied group of satirists and self-identified urban activists who use theater of protest, spectacle, and song to fight for climate justice. Reverend Billy is described by The New York Times as “zany and energetic enough to hold the attention of those he’s preaching to… long enough for them to consider his crusade.”

EarthIrvington will take place October 1 and 2 at the O’Hara Nature Center, located at 170 Mountain Road, Irvington, NY 10533. Parking is available, but carpooling is encouraged. To purchase tickets (on sale September 13) and view a complete festival lineup, including specific event times, visit irvingtontheater.com/earthirvi ngton.

A model of energy efficient and green design, the O’Hara Nature Center fosters the enjoyment and exploration of the Irvington Woods while demonstrating concepts in sustainability that inspire the community to live in balance with nature.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 119-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington’s Town Hall, remains closed through early 2022 as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed (visit: https://thehudsonindependent.com/irvington-theater-receives-funding-for-all-new-hvac-system-paving-way-for-2022-reopening/).

Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere.

