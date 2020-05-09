Irvington Theater Continues its SOLO SERIES with Marc Palmieri’s “My Decameron” about Life During Quarantine

On April 27th, the Irvington Theater Commission debuted its Solo Series from the Stage (one-person solo performances of various genres that maintain strict social distancing while the theater is closed during the COVID-19 pandemic) with “Quarantine Story Time.”

The Solo Series continued on May 7th with Marc Palmieri‘s “My Decameron,” a performance about life during quarantine.

Palmieri is a published playwright, actor, screenwriter, and a professor at Mercy College. A member of Actors Equity and The Screen Actors Guild-AFTRA, he has appeared in 12 national television commercials, numerous stage productions, and played the lead in the IFP Spirit Award – nominated feature, Too Much Sleep (Shooting Gallery, 2002).

Palmieri’s screenwriting credits include Telling You (Miramax Films, 1999). His plays, all of which are published by Dramatists Play Service and all of which premiered in New York City, include Levittown (New York Times Critic’s Pick), The Groundling, Carl the Second and Poor Fellas. His collection of plays for middle school students, S(cool) Days is published by Brooklyn Publishers.

Palmieri attended Wake Forest University on a baseball scholarship after being drafted by The Toronto Blue Jays in the 1989 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, and graduated 2nd in All-time wins in 1994. For more information, visit the Irvington Theater’s YouTube channel (at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCanRgDlSkOjqaqwAUfFqS8w).