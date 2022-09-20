Uncategorized Irvington Theater continues a fall family tradition with under-the-stars screening of Disney/Pixar’s Coco Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 2 September 20, 2022 Irvington Theater continues a fall family tradition with under-the-stars screening of Disney/Pixar’s Coco IRVINGTON, NY — After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 14 for an unforgettable outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar’s 2017 hit, Coco. Presented as part of IT’s ongoing Sunset Cinema series, Coco follows the story of 12-year-old Miguel who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family’s baffling, generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history. Gates open at 5:30pm for music and seasonal activities for the kids (to be announced via Irvington Theater’s social media and website in the coming weeks). The film, which The Hollywood Reporter calls a “a richly woven tapestry of comprehensively researched storytelling, fully dimensional characters… and vivid, beautifully textured visuals,” will begin at sunset. “With our theater building being closed for renovations, I’m so happy we have created new traditions such as our fall family film,” says Theater Manager Greg Allen. “It’s important for families in our village to have a place to gather, and if Irvington Theater can assist in being one of those places with our outdoor film, we may have to continue this tradition once our doors are open again.” Join Irvington Theater for a Sunset Cinema screening of Disney/Pixar’s Coco on Friday, October 14 at the Main Street School Lawn, located at 101 Main St, Irvington, NY 10533. Festivities begin at 5:30pm. All tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance at www.irvingtontheater.com/coco or in person at the event (cash only). Bring a blanket or chairs for the whole family, and feel free to pack a picnic for the screening (no alcohol on school grounds). Please note that this is a carry-in, carry-out event, and no public restrooms will be available. Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 120-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. Their theater, located inside of Irvington's Town Hall, remains temporarily closed as a much-anticipated HVAC system is installed. Until then, IT will continue to offer a combination of in-person, offsite events and virtual programming as part of #IrvingtonAnywhere. 